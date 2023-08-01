Tributes pour in after Euphoria star Angus Cloud sadly passes away

Angus Cloud, the young star seen in the hit HBO series Euphoria, has suddenly passed away at the age of 25.

Several news outlets such as TMZ and E!News reported late on Monday, July 31, that Cloud was found unresponsive in his family home in Oakland, California. The cause of death has not been specified yet.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” shared Cloud’s family in a public statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

His family also revealed that Cloud had been struggling to accept the recent passing of his father. In the statement, they explained: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the family concluded.

After the shocking announcement of the young actor’s passing, tributes and messages of condolences poured in across social media platforms. The official X (formerly Twitter) page for HBO’s Euphoria has shared their grievances stating that they are “incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Cloud would have starred in the show’s upcoming season 3, playing the character Fez. Sharing his excitement about filming again with E!News, he said last year: “I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and working on set again.”

I can’t believe this! RIP Angus Cloud 💔 it’s not easy to lose a parent 😞

Euphoria will never be the same

We gonna miss you 💔#AngusCloud#RIPAngusCloud #EuphoriaHBO #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/ImCLsm03f1 — 🦋 (@Sbutterflly) August 1, 2023

His colleague Kathrine Narducci shared her condolences on X, “you were a gentle beautiful soul, you exited too soon.”

Many of his friends have also shared their pain after his passing, with Kid Cudi saying, “This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business.”

One fan wrote in an X post: “Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character. He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he’s at peace now.”

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support or advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

