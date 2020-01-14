Janelle Monáe came out as non-binary in a tweet yesterday which simply read #IAmNonbinary.

During the weekend, they retweeted a meme which featured a non-binary character from the animated television series Steven Universe.

The meme reads, “Are you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience.” The user who originally shared the meme uploaded it with the following caption: “There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary”, to which Monáe added #IAmNonbinary

The singer came out as queer last year a day before the release of their album, Dirty Computer.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, they said that they dedicate their new album to LGBT+ people.

“I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracised or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you,” they said.

“This album is for you. Be proud.”

In the interview, they also opened up about their sexuality:

“Janelle Monáe is not, she finally admits, the immaculate android, the “alien from outer space/The cybergirl without a face” she’s claimed to be over a decade’s worth of albums, videos, concerts and even interviews—she is, instead, a flawed, messy, flesh-and-blood 32-year-old human being,” the article writes.

There have been many articles written saying they came out as pansexual after they mentioned that they have previously identified as bisexual “but then later I read about pansexuality and was like: ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Although they mention exploring bisexuality and pansexuality, they only mention them in terms of exploring their identity.

They do, however, adopt the term queer when describing themself saying: “Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”