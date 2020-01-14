Stunning photo of Derry couple goes viral after same-sex marriage is legalised in Northern Ireland

Yesterday, Monday, January 13, 2020, was a historic day for Northern Ireland as same-sex marriage was legalised and for the first time ever same-sex couples were given the right to register to marry in the North. Starting from yesterday, same-sex couples are able to register notice of their intent to marry to the General Register Office, and the first same-sex unions are expected to begin on February 10, 2020, as the minimum period of notice for marriage is 28 days.

Not only does this mean that same-sex couples can now be wed in the North, but it also means that those who tied the knot outside the North will have their marriage recognised by the state. One such couple is this applies to is Emma Bradley and Danielle Doherty from Derry. Their wedding photos have taken the internet by storm, going viral just hours after the amazing news.

"It just shows you the change that's happened over the last few years, from it being a dream to a reality". Derry women Danielle & Emma got married in Donegal last year. Today their marriage is legally recognised in the city they call home. Interview coming up on @BBCRadioFoyle pic.twitter.com/sfR44DGxD2 — Gráinne Morrison (@grengrain) January 13, 2020

Speaking with PinkNews, Emma explained the couple’s decision to marry in the Republic, as same-sex marriage was still unavailable in Northern Ireland. However, the couple did take their wedding photos at home in Derry. Talking about the now-viral photo of the couple Emma said; “For us, Derry is our home and Free Derry Corner is one of the most recognisable landmarks our city has. Its significance to the people of our city can be interpreted in many ways, but for us as a same-sex couple, it represents being free to be who you are, and we were proud to stand in front of an iconic place to demonstrate our civil rights; just like the generations before us did.”

After same-sex marriage was legalised in the north yesterday, the months-old photos resurfaced and were shared across the internet in celebration of the monumental day, with many wishing the couple well and rejoicing that there will be many more same-sex unions to follow.

Free indeed! What a beautiful photo – congratulations to the brides! ❤️ — Patricia Harrison (@harrison1_trish) January 13, 2020

Same sex marriage is now legal across all 32 Counties of Ireland. 🇮🇪🏳‍🌈 “From the hills of Kerry

To the streets of Free Derry,

This land was made for you and me.” pic.twitter.com/ZWR8UPQuOA — Catherine Kelly (@ckellymla) January 13, 2020

The iconic photos were taken by wedding photographer Lisa Byrne of Holly and Lime Photography a couple of weeks before the couple were wed Rockhill House in Letterkenny.

Emma told PinkNews that both she and wife Danielle are thrilled to have their marriage recognized in the place they call home, despite the long wait.