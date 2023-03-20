Jeff Molina becomes first openly LGBTQ+ active male UFC fighter after being forced to come out

UFC fighter Jeff Molina has become the first active male athlete in the sport to come out as LGBTQ+. The 25-year-old American disclosed that he was bisexual after private videos were leaked online, forcing him to address his sexuality.

Molina issued a social media statement on Friday, March 17, the day after the footage surfaced, opening with the line “this fucking sucks”.

“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken away from me.

“I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school being on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC,” he continued.

The flyweight competitor said he “couldn’t fathom” the thought of his friends, teammates and idols looking at him or treating him differently, adding, “In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career”.

“I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter’.”

Although the athlete reports having already received hate in the wake of his private life unwillingly becoming public, he said, “I’m getting an equal amount of support & it means a fuck ton,” concluding the statement with love heart and Pride flag emojis.

Jeff Molina, currently suspended from UFC because of his alleged involvement in a betting scandal, has been victorious in his first three bouts in the sport. In his most recent fight in June, he wore official Pride Month shorts in a display of allyship with the queer community, receiving a wave of backlash as a result.

Pretty sick the @ufc is letting us rep for pride month!! Get your pride gear @ufcstore 🏳️‍🌈👊 pic.twitter.com/nEbJZSuLWr — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 1, 2022

“I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded,” he said at the time in response to the “hateful, spiteful” negativity.

“I’ll support anything for a community that’s been oppressed and ostracized for some time for something they can’t help. I’ll get behind any of that,” he explained.