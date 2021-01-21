JoJo Siwa hailed 'gay icon' following TikTok video

Singer, dancer and Nickolodeon star JoJo Siwa has been hailed a queer icon after she visited the LGBTQ+ TikTok Pride House LA.

JoJo joined Pride house residents Mollee Gray, Jeka Jane, Garrett Clayton and Kent Boyd as they performed a dance to Paramore’s ‘Ain’t It Fun’.

apparently this and another video is why people think jojo siwa came out?? i mean congrats if she did but i’m not gonna assume anything until she says something pic.twitter.com/hI1iajTHQH — sarah🍒 like and rt 📌 (@parkcrsdaya) January 21, 2021

The video has been viewed over 5 million times with fans exclaiming their excitement at the collab.

The caption “now you’re one of us” has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with many speculating that it refers to JoJo possibly coming out.

Hours later, Jojo also posted a TikTok to her 31 million followers where she lip-synced to Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ wearing a rainbow hoody. This added to the speculation but many have pointed out that JoJo has been a long time fan of Gaga and that this could simply be an appreciation post following her performance at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Added to this, there are dozens of well-known LGBTQ+ TikTokers who are commenting on the video offering their congratulations, including James Charles, who Jojo has previously collabed with.

Siwa is yet to say anything further and while the internet continues to speculate, many pointed out that no-one is ever under any obligation to come out.

One Twitter user said Siwa had always been an LGBTQ+ icon, “for being herself unapologetically despite the sheer volume of hate she gets from some people online”.

Siwa has previously been hailed a gay icon and was impersonated by Lemon in Snatch Game on Canada’s Drag Race.

I won't ever get over @thatbitchlemon's Snatch Game as JoJo Siwa. Ever. #CandasDragRace pic.twitter.com/gqP6FLucTO — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 2, 2020

According to Out, drag queens Izzy Uncut and Poppy attended a Q&A about her single “D.R.E.A.M.”, dressed as JoJo Siwa herself.

They asked her how she felt about being a “gay icon”, and Siwa responded: “Thank you! I love it” adding that she wants everyone to fee comfortable around her and that she loves and supports everyone.