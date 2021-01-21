Doctor who and Coronation Street stars unleash countryside horrors in queer audio series Sour Hall

Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie and Coronation Street alumni Lucy Fallon face the supernatural horrors of a Yorkshire farm in new queer Audible series, Sour Hall.

In a groundbreaking adaptation of Naomi Booth’s short story Sour Hall, originally created for Audible’s 2019 project Hag, Mackie and Fallon star in the role of a same-sex couple who move into a Yorkshire farm where not everything will be as it seems.

This unnerving story has been recorded with 360-degree sound technique on location in Yorkshire for the best audio experience. People are invited to put on their headphones and become immersed in this frightening world.

A teaser trailer for the six part Audible series showcases the strength of Mackie and Fallon in their roles as George and Ashe. It also warns listeners, “Do not listen in the dark.”

Speaking about the on site recording, Mackie shared, “By recording on location I feel like I could really put myself in Ash’s position, rather than imagining it. When things scare me they tend to really stay with me and I think this story and the way that the narrative builds will certainly stay with the audience.”

Co-star Fallon further expressed, “It was so beneficial to record on site and in 360 degree sound. It’s going to feel very intense and I think really immerse the listener, as they will not only be listening to the drama but they will be able to feel it as it takes place around them. It makes the content quite terrifying.”

Mackie and Fallon are playing a couple who moves into a farm house in the hopes of starting anew. However, they find themselves growing further apart as strange forces begin to go bump in the night.

Writer and director Laura K-A wrote on Twitter, “Remember that queer, hopepunk-horror audio series I’ve been mentioning? Well, she’s beautiful and she’s almost here!”

SOOO, remember that queer, hopepunk-horror audio series I've been mentioning? Well, she's beautiful & she's almost here! 👀👻😱 Check out the trailer for #SourHall over on @digitalspy & listen from next Monday (25th) via the @audibleuk page here:https://t.co/gSriyJreso https://t.co/odbsEDD30i pic.twitter.com/P19SyrNMzk — Laura K-A: "We are what they Grogu beyond" 😌 (@Laura_K_A) January 21, 2021

People are already praising the all new Audible series across social media. One person stated, “I have had the privilege of listening to the whole thing and you are not ready for this ride. Wew. Laura did tf outta that!”

Another person said, “I have had a chance to listen to this and wow this is powerful!”

Sour Hall will be released on January 25 from Audible UK. As one person expressed, “One queer and spooky podcast coming right up on Mmonday! This one is a bit special.”