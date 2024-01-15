Jonathan Bailey pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community in Critics Choice Award acceptance speech

Jonathan Bailey, who recently starred in queer drama Fellow Travelers, won a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor and in his acceptance speech, he paid tribute “to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community which still surround us”.

Having risen to fame for his role in popular TV series Bridgerton, the gay actor moved on to play one of his first high-profile queer roles, portraying the character of Tim Laughlin in the Paramount+ series Fellow Travelers.

In the show, Bailey plays opposite co-star Matt Bomer, depicting the story of two gay lovers during the “Lavender Scare”, a period in American history when a widespread moral panic surrounding homosexuality resulted in the firing of more than 5,000 government workers for engaging in same-sex sexual and romantic activity.

It was for this role that on Sunday, January 14, Bailey won a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television. Delivering his acceptance speech from the stage, the actor dedicated the award to generations of LGBTQ+ people.

“For many, it’s an education, but for us, it’s a vital truth. This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed, mostly hidden,” Bailey said.

“They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that followed. So I thank those who came before me, who created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.”

“The character I play, Tim, I’ll carry him forever. His love story with Hawk teaches us to tell the special people in our lives that we love them before it’s too late,” the actor continued.

“So to my Fellow Travelers family, to all the people who lost their lives and loves in the ’80s and ’90s and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community, which still surround us, this is for you.”

Thanking his co-star Matt Bomer and show creator Ron Nyswaner, he then concluded by sending love to his 93-year-old grandmother “who took me to the theatre when I was five and gave me a vocation. I’m bringing this trophy back to you and a cup of tea on Tuesday.”

Bailey has been openly gay in his personal life since his 20s and has been ‘out’ professionally since 2018. In a recent interview with The Standard, the star revealed that he experienced a homophobic incident in which he said his “life was threatened” on a trip to Washington D.C. last year.

While the altercation was certainly traumatising for Bailey, his concern when walking away from the coffee shop wasn’t for himself. Instead, Bailey told The Standard, that “potentially there is a kid who — that’s his father. That’s his uncle. That’s his teacher”.

“And of course, that’s not just an American story. It’s international. And it’s terrifying, that [in the UK] we’re not looking after queer people, in terms of allowing them into the country. Because that is the reality; people’s lives are literally at risk,” Bailey concluded.