Gay actor Jonathan Bailey runs half marathon raising thousands for LGBTQ+ youth

Jonathan Bailey ran the Hackney Half Marathon in London on Sunday, May 19, raising over £30,000 for LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us. The gay actor was one of over 20,000 people to take part in the 21.1km race, which followed a route from Hackney Marshes, along the Regent’s Canal and through London Fields, before looping back to the finish line.

Known for his roles in hit series like Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers and soon, Heartstopper, Bailey surpassed his goal of raising £25,000 for the organisation as it works to ensure LGBTQ+ youth are celebrated and supported across the UK.

Ahead of the race, the star took to Instagram to announce: “I’m running a half marathon tomorrow!…and my legs will trot so much faster if you sponsor me and donate to the charity I’m a very proud patron of!

“Just Like Us do the most incredible, vital work with thousands of young LGBTQ+ people in schools,” he continued.

“LGBT+ kids are twice as likely to be bullied, depressed, anxious and lonely on a daily basis. Almost all of them have heard homophobic and transphobic slurs. I know – and maybe you do – how awful that can be.

“Just Like Us are leading the fight to make them feel understood, accepted and celebrated. A fight we shouldn’t need to have.

“But until we win it, and for the sake of my knees, please throw your love their way, donate to them and sponsor me on my gallop!” he concluded.

Following the half marathon and with his £20,000 target smashed, Jonathan Bailey updated his followers on Instagram, saying: “THANK YOU for your continued knockout donations to @justlikeusuk and to everyone at @hackneymoves for making this a very special day for thousands of people.”

At the time of writing, Bailey’s Just Giving page is still live and accepting donations. Click here if you wish to support the actor and Just Like Us.