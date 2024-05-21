Need for diversity and inclusion programmes highlighted at Pride at Work conference

On Monday, May 20, Dublin Pride hosted its annual Pride At Work conference at the Radisson Hotel in Dublin, and the whole day fostered meaningful conversations between LGBTQ+ community members and corporate allies.

The annual conference brings together leaders from Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community sector, employers and politicians to explore ways to protect LGBTQ+ rights in the community and workplace.

Dublin Pride Chair Philippa Ryder warmly welcomed LGBTQ+ attendees and allies to the conference and issued a call to action to improve LGBTQ+ safety through hate crime legislation, a conversion therapy ban, and access to gender-affirming healthcare.

In the conference’s opening address, Roderic O’Gorman TD, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, expanded on the LGBTQ+ community’s fight for equality, talked about intersectionality, and advocated for inclusive recruitment practices across the government sector.

Delighted to attend the Pride at Work conference organised by @DublinPride ! Dublin Pride Chair’s Philippa Ryder warmly welcomed LGBTQ+ attendees and allies this morning 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/F8nY9q1HA7 — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) May 20, 2024

O’Gorman also noted how oppression does not exist in isolation, not all struggles are the same, and marginalised people face different lived experiences. He reminded everyone that funding is available to support and improve marginalised outreach and support within workplaces.

Mamobo Ogoro, CEO of Gorm, led a panel about the future proofing of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes. Representatives from several organisations shared their DEI methods and offered thoughtful insight on DEI programmes.

Certified Dublin Pride partner Sky Ireland considered the challenges DEI programmes face, the effectiveness of training offerings, and what steps can ensure DEI programmes evolve to meet the needs of our changing world instead of just ticking a box.

Educator Emer O’Neill discussed how ERGs create safe spaces, the importance of understanding employees’ needs, and creating leadership programmes that centre diversity in management positions.

She also talked about how sustainability is human-centred, and everyone in the room was challenged to consider how their organisation already prioritises the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and how we can all educate others, support sustainability projects in our communities, and achieve more impactful outcomes.

BelongTo CEO Monnine Griffith delivered the afternoon’s Key Note Address, where she described the increase in hate and attacks that transgender youth are facing, and Conor Buckley from the Human Collective led a conversation about allyship and inclusive workplaces so marginalised communities can take up space and thrive.

The whole day was punctuated with lovely breaks for tea and coffee followed by delightful mini segments, which included a poetry reading by Pride Poets and storytelling presented by Dublin Pride’s Cultural and Creative Lead, Colm Molloy.

Thanks @DublinPride for hosting Pride at Work, a meaningful conference that fostered important conversations between LGBTQ+ community members and corporate allies! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dX5mtu8qLw — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) May 20, 2024

The conference concluded with a Dublin Pride operational planning meeting, which covered the June 29 parade, the upcoming SHINE concert, and the Saturday event featuring an accessible community area and main stage entertainment.

Loads of initiatives and support are in place for anyone who needs accommodations. Karina Murray spoke about transportation options including offerings for people who need a quieter, accessible space, there is a pre-registered event for anyone who wants to enjoy the parade without the crowds of O’Connell street.

In the spirit of sustainability, Jed Dowling spoke about how the community can support sustainability efforts by making sure all parade vehicles are electric and asking everyone to use reusable items and refrain from bringing rubbish like balloons and single-use plastic.

Since t-shirts and lanyards use so much fossil fuels, they’re offering a discount for anyone who returns a gently used Pride t-shirt to the Pride Hub to help reduce the carbon footprint of single-wear t-shirts.