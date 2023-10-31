Katie McCabe Ballon d’Or ranking unveiled ahead of Ireland match against Albania

The 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place last night, October 30, with Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe’s official ranking unveiled. The LGBTQ+ footballer finished in 22nd place, making history as the first-ever Irish woman to feature on the prestigious list.

McCabe was recognised for her performances at both international and club level. She captained the Republic of Ireland women’s team to its first major tournament, the World Cup, where she also scored a history-making wondergoal. With Arsenal, she was instrumental in helping her side win the League Cup, achieve a third-place finish in the Women’s Super League and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. She also earned a spot in the UEFA Team of the Season and won her club’s Player of the Season award as voted by the public.

Ahead of the momentous Ballon d’Or ceremony, Katie McCabe admitted that she wouldn’t be able to attend or watch the Paris-based event due to being on duty with the Ireland team.

“I’ve training on Monday!” she laughed.

“It’s matchday minus one, so we’ve got an evening session. I might stick it on if I’m able to, but my full focus will be on preparing for Albania on Tuesday.”

McCabe has been travelling with Ireland as part of the UEFA Nations League. On Friday, she scored a hattrick and assisted two in the team’s game against Albania in Tallaght Stadium, and this evening, October 31, her side visits the Balkans for the away fixture, kicking off at 5pm Irish time.

The organisation of the ceremony during the international window has sparked criticism from fans and players alike, as several of the female nominees were similarly unable to attend.

Nonetheless, some were present, including Aitana Bonmati, who was announced as this year’s winner. The Barcelona and Spain midfielder ranked highest, having helped her club to Liga F and Champions League victory, and her country to World Cup glory, also winning the tournament’s Golden Ball award. Furthermore, she was crowned UEFA’s Player of the Year in August.

Finishing in second place was Sam Kerr, an LGBTQ+ footballer for Australia and Chelsea. Following her was Salma Paralluelo in third, Fridolina Rolfo in fourth and Mary Earps in fifth.

In the men’s category, Lionel Messi won his historic eighth Ballon d’Or, the most of any player.