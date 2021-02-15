Katie McCabe announced as first athlete in upcoming LGBTQ+ Women in Sports Series

Karina Murray of Sporting Pride shares the exciting news about an upcoming special online event with Katie McCabe.

Sporting Pride and Dublin Lesbian Line are delighted to team up with GCN to host an online event with Katie McCabe – captain of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team and professional footballer for Arsenal Women’s Football Club. Running as part of GCN’s In & Out Festival, it’s a continuation of the “Standing Proud in Irish Sport: My Life as an Elite LGBTQ+ Athlete” series which shines the spotlight on some of the country’s most prominent LGBTQ+ athletes.

The event takes place on Tuesday 23rd February at 7pm and consists of a live interview with Katie followed by a Q+A. It is also the first in a series of upcoming events that will focus on LGBTQ+ Women in Sport. Each event will feature LGBTQ+ female athletes talking openly and honestly about their personal experiences, including:

the role sport played in growing up;

attitudes among teammates and coaches;

influence on mental and physical development;

effect on sporting performance; and

the coming out process.

The experienced broadcaster, Anna Nolan, will once again host the interview, taking Katie McCabe through her career and discussing the importance of football in her professional and personal life. Katie is a role model to a huge number of Irish and international fans, and viewers also will have a unique opportunity during the live interview to ask their hero questions via the forum. Katie’s story will provide an insight into the mindset of an elite player at the height of her career and be an open discussion on how sport, and football in particular, can be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ athletes.

To watch this ground-breaking free webinar, go to the live streaming links below on Tuesday 23rd February at 19:00.

Simultaneous live streaming GCN’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

LGBTQ+ Women in Sport Series

The second webinar focusing on LGBTQ+ Women in Sport will take place on Thursday 25th February 2021 at 7pm and will feature representatives from a number of Dublin’s LGBTQ+ inclusive sports clubs; Pink Ladies Hockey, Phoenix Tigers Football Club, and Emerald Warriors Rugby Football Club. Sporting Pride’s Philippa Ryder will also join the discussion to add her perspective on the importance of female representation in sport. Sign up here before February 25th to reserve your place!