Key information for LGBTQ+ voters ahead of Irish general election

Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed that Ireland will hold a general election on Friday, November 29.

Following his return from a European Council meeting in Budapest on Friday, Harris will request that President Michael D. Higgins dissolves the Dáil. A three-week campaign will follow, focusing on key issues such as housing, government spending, the cost of living, and healthcare. It is expected that any new government formation will likely extend into the new year.

To participate in the election, voters must be registered at checktheregister.ie. If not already in the system, you must apply at least 15 days before the election (Sundays, public holidays and Good Friday are not counted), meaning that the deadline for registering online is Tuesday, November 12, and by post is Sunday, November 10.

When registering for the first time, you will need:

– Full name

– Date of Birth

– PPS Number

– Eircode

– Valid email address

For updating personal details (such as address or nationality), checktheregister.ie offers the fastest solution. For those relocating to or from Dublin, or unable to update online, contact your local authority or submit an ERF1 form.

Registered voters will receive a polling registration number and can verify their polling station at checktheregister.ie. To vote, bring a valid form of ID, such as a passport or driver’s licence.

Postal voting is also available for specific groups, including:

– Diplomats serving abroad and their spouses/partners

– Individuals unable to vote in person due to illness or disability

– Electors whose work or study location makes in-person voting impractical

– Members of An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces

– Full-time students registered at home but residing elsewhere during studies

– Anonymous electors concerned for their safety if listed publicly

– Prisoners

It is important to remember Ireland uses proportional representation, so mark candidates in order of preference (1, 2, 3, etc.). Avoid using ticks or crosses, and note that marking every candidate is not required.

The upcoming general election promises to shape Ireland’s future, with a spotlight on pivotal social and economic issues and an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to secure key policy commitments and vote with pride.

The election announcement came on Wednesday, November 7, the same day 18 prominent LGBTQ+ organisations in Ireland introduced a sector-wide manifesto, urging candidates to commit to policies that support LGBTQ+ rights, safety, and well-being.

The manifesto highlights five priority areas:

1. Strengthening LGBTQ+ Rights: This includes working toward full legal equality, banning conversion therapy, and updating the Equality Act to ensure comprehensive protection for LGBTQ+ individuals.



2. Investing in LGBTQ+ Health: The coalition calls for an inclusive healthcare model for trans individuals, improved mental health services, and reduced waiting times.



3. Implementing LGBTQ+ Inclusive Education: The manifesto advocates for an educational system that supports LGBTQ+ students and staff, with resources and anti-bullying measures tailored to LGBTQ+ needs.



4. Tackling Hate Speech: There is a pressing call for robust hate speech legislation and a national action plan to address hate speech in Ireland.



5. Supporting LGBTQ+ Communities: Emphasis is placed on expanding LGBTQ+ community services and supports across all Irish counties.

The manifesto authors are calling upon voters to share the document with local candidates to help ensure that LGBTQ+ rights stay on the agenda for the next government.