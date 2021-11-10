Gays rave as Kim Cattrall joins cast of Queer as Folk reboot

Golden Globe winner, Kim Cattrall, is among the list of stars confirmed to take part in the Queer as Folk reboot, alongside Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way and Fin Argus.

Cattrall, best known for her role as trysexual Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, will play a “martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots” in the third iteration of Russell T Davies’ groundbreaking series.

News of Cattrall’s recurring guest star role has delighted the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom took to Twitter to celebrate the lineup.

We couldn’t help but wonder, how could the new #QueerAsFolk (which also stars #LogoLive’s @JohnnySibilly) reboot get any better? And just like that, we have our answer. 😍 Actress @KimCattrall is joining the cast as a “recurring guest star,” according to a release by @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/6htJkgbkuc — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) November 9, 2021

They’re remaking Queer As Folk and they’ve cast Kim Cattrall as a regular?!? Here for this 🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xGJ365FO8l — Charlie 🧖🏼‍♂️ (@imsourcharlie) November 9, 2021

Kim Cattrall turning down SATC reboot, and then starring in the new Queer As Folk is true allyship behaviour! https://t.co/EoO5onxSDu — Asad (@theonlyasad) November 9, 2021

Kim Cattrall in QUEER AS FOLK? Be still my gay heart. pic.twitter.com/xUbNXwWFwt — Anyway, Britney (@yosoymichael) November 9, 2021

The reboot, set in modern-day New Orleans, will follow a diverse group of friends navigating their lives in the aftermath of a tragedy, thus far undisclosed. Previous incarnations were set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (2000-2005), and Manchester, England (1999-2000) and mainly followed gay men.

Writer and executive producer Stephen Dunn is working with the original show’s creator, Russell T Davies, and said the experience was “a surreal honour”.

“When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret,” Dunn admits.

“But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

News of Cattrall’s casting broke yesterday, November 9, and follows just days after she made headlines for joining the cast of How I Met Your Father, a Hulu spinoff of How I Met Your Mother which ran until 2014. She joins HIMYF in another major recurring role as the future version of Hilary Duff’s character, Sophie.

cheers, queers 🌈 I’m still so gagged — honored, thrilled, and in genuine disbelief to be joining this iconic show. Let’s make some magic ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜 #queerasfolk https://t.co/tWgjuSzvl7 — Jesse James Keitel (@JesseJKeitel) August 17, 2021

Kim Cattrall is not the only one being celebrated by the LGBTQ+ community for their role in the Queer as Folk reboot; Jesse James Keitel, who identifies as non-binary, has been cast to play “a trans, somewhat reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up”.

Meanwhile, Candace Grace will play a nonbinary professor “navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.”