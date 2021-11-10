Kim Petras to make history at MTV's EMAs as first Trans performer

German-born singer-songwriter Kim Petras is about to become the first Trans performer at the EMAs, held this Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.

“I’m super excited,” Petras said on her history-making performance. “I watched the EMAs since I was a kid. I grew up in Germany and it was a big deal for me when they happened.

“And being the first Transgender performer on there is very surreal to me and very amazing because I remember never seeing a Transgender pop star at the EMAs when I was a kid and so it’s a dream come true, it’s a full-circle moment.”

MTV recently made the tough decision to hold their awards ceremony in Hungary, despite anti-LGBTQ+ legislation which came in after the host country was decided.

“We should move forward, using the show as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the LGBT+ community in Hungary and around the world as we continue to fight for equality for all,” said President and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide, Chris McCarthy, who identifies as a gay man.

McCarthy decided the 2021 EMAs would act as a much-needed platform for LGBTQ+ representation in Hungary, and Kim Petras is proud to be a part of the lineup.

“I just hope that it can bring joy to people watching it,” the 29 year-old pop star said, “and that it can make people feel like they’re not alone because, with the censorship of LGBTQ media in Hungary, I think it’s so powerful that I get to perform and that I get to show who I am and that I don’t get censored, and MTV fought for that and I’m proud, I’m really excited.”

Petras will perform a “super pop, super out there, and fun” track from her forthcoming album at the awards ceremony and she will she the EMA stage with 2021 Eurovision winners Maneskin and Colombian singer Maluma.