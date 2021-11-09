Barriers removed from Gender Recognition Act in Ireland

Ireland has just amended its Gender Recognition Act, removing barriers that would prevent Trans people from getting their chosen name on legal documents.

The change came about during administrative changes and the result is that Trans or gender-nonconforming people no longer need a deed poll in order to be legally recognised by their new name. Going forward, the use of the person’s chosen name on the application form is sufficient to apply for a Gender Recognition Cert.

TENI are delighted to bring some good news. As a result of administrative changes in the gender recog act review there is no longer a need to provide a deed poll / proof of use of nameapplying for a Gender Recognition Cert. your new name on the application form is sufficient. pic.twitter.com/szPti7duRH — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) November 9, 2021

In accordance with the development, the Gender Recognition Cert 1 is currently being redesigned by Client Identity Services and will soon reflect the new policy. New applicants should ignore the paragraph which reads:

“If you wish to have a name other than that on your original birth certificate shown on the Gender Recognition Certificate, we require evidence of “use and repute” over two years of a Deed Poll for a change of name which has been enrolled in the High Court.”

Go on Ireland 💪🎉 https://t.co/IpLdt1jZMG — Warrior Maiden (@chromefutures) November 9, 2021

“TENI welcomes the new development with regard to legal name change through the GRC [Gender Recognition Cert] process,” Noah Halpin, TENI’s Community Aid Officer, said to GCN.

“This was achieved through the Gender Recognition Act Review in 2018. By no longer needing a deed poll, prior to applying for a GRC, the financial pressure that came as a result, will be alleviated. This had acted as a barrier for many people and now makes the process much quicker and much more accessible.”

Acknowledging that there is always more work to be done, Halpin goes on to say, “However, TENI continues to advocate for full gender recognition to include all trans and non-binary people in Ireland.”

Some great news regarding the process for Gender Recognition in Ireland 🏳️‍⚧️👇 https://t.co/vLHuPyqRNU — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) November 9, 2021

The move is receiving widespread praise online with many celebrating the development, including BeLonG To Youth Services who quoted TENI’s Tweet that broke the news. They said, “Some great news regarding the process for Gender Recognition in Ireland”.