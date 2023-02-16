Lady Gaga shares first look as Harley Quinn in Joker sequel

Lady Gaga is swapping her “Father, Son and House of Gucci” shoes for bisexual comic book icon Harley Quinn.

We last saw Mother Monster in Ridley Scott’s biographical crime drama House of Gucci in 2021. The film followed the rise of the Gucci empire as well as Patrizia Reggiani’s (Gaga) murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci.

After the success of Queen Gaga’s film, fans were left wondering when they’d see her on screen again until August 4, when she announced that she was joining the cast of the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. The film will be a sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film, Joker.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The highly anticipated Joker sequel has been filming for quite some time now, but creatives have been tight-lipped about what to expect. All we know is that it will continue on from the ending of the last film, where Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) ended up in Arkham Asylum.

We’ve waited patiently for any kind of update from the filming of this iconic second instalment until this week. As a special Valentine’s Day treat for her beloved fans, Lady Gaga shared the first image of herself in character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The pic was shared on the official Joker Instagram alongside Mother Monster’s with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day”… And what a Happy Valentine’s Day it was for us!

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate, with one user saying, “No trailer, No plot, No character description, just one Lady Gaga shot on the Joker set that has everyone moving. that’s impact”.

No trailer, No plot, No character description, just one Lady Gaga shot on the Joker set that has everyone moving. that’s impact pic.twitter.com/RPjIEX9Zrw — :/ (@keaaaaley) February 15, 2023

Another fan also said what we were all thinking when we woke up today “Good morning to Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux and to her only”.

Good morning to Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux and to her only pic.twitter.com/DSndXdhyOK — MichēI (@michelmikey17) February 16, 2023

While there isn’t a lot happening in the image, it most certainly has built up anticipation as we wait another year and a half for the movie’s release.

But don’t worry fellow stans! We have the Oscars to look forward to in March, where Lady Gaga has been nominated for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick song “Hold My Hand”.