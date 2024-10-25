Little Monsters rave over Lady Gaga's dramatic new single 'Disease'

Lady Gaga has officially released ‘Disease’, the lead single from her anticipated seventh solo album. Dropped on Friday, October 25, the song marks the 38-year-old Grammy winner’s reemergence in the music world, with lyrics centred around themes of healing and transformation.

‘Disease’ is a powerful, alluring track in which Gaga sings about being so captivating and impactful that being with her would “cure any disease.” The lyrics reflect a bold confidence, with lines like: “I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner, I could make you believe / Lay you down like one, two, three / Eyes roll back in ecstasy.”

gaga leaving the studio after writing and producing disease pic.twitter.com/uISdtgTbI0 — lady gaga supreme (@HausOfBitchs) October 25, 2024

Lady Gaga began teasing the single earlier in the week by capitalising specific letters in her older song titles on streaming platforms, which gradually spelt out ‘Disease’. Fans were quick to notice, and she soon amplified the hype with a specially curated Spotify playlist where the track order also spelt out “Gaga Disease”.

The pop star then launched a website, gagadisease.com, which redirected fans to different web pages that seemed to feature fragments of the song’s lyrics, building an air of mystery and anticipation around her new release.

The speculation reached a peak when Universal Music, her record label, announced pre-saves for the track on a pop-up site. Gaga then took to Instagram on Monday, October 21, to confirm the release date. In her post, she wrote “DISEASE 10.25,” accompanied by a photo listing global release times, generating buzz in cities worldwide.

On October 22, Gaga shared a teaser video on Instagram, showing a suspenseful scene of her character running down a suburban street, chased by a car, adding a visual story that hints at the album’s darker, intense themes. She reportedly enlisted Emmy-winning choreographer Parris Goebel for the project, known for her work on Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show and Justin Bieber’s iconic music videos for ‘What Do You Mean?’ and ‘Sorry’.

Fans and critics alike are thrilled with the new single. It follows the recent release of the Harlequin album for Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix.