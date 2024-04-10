Watch: Lady Gaga stars in thrilling first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux

The first teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux is now available, with fans getting a glimpse of Lady Gaga as the dazzling bisexual comic book icon Dr Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn.

Directed By Todd Phillips, the film is a musical sequel to the 2019 Joker film which grossed over $1 billion and earned 11 Oscars nominations. Joker: Folie à Deux translates to “madness shared by two people”, and it references a psychiatric syndrome where two people experience a shared delusional state.

In the upcoming release, Joaquin Phoenix plays aspiring standup comedian turned villain and Batman nemesis, Arthur Fleck, also known as the Joker, while Lady Gaga stars as his captivating partner in crime. Other cast members include Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich) and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Most of the trailer takes place in Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum and focuses on the connection between Harley Quinn and the Joker, exploring the crimes they’re involved with.

The film has been described as a jukebox musical thriller, and the trailer is soundtracked by the 1965 song ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’, featuring the haunting line: “We use music to complete us, to heal the fractures within us”.

Reports indicate that the film will include at least 15 “reinterpretations” of popular cover songs including ‘That’s Entertainment’ from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. Rumours also suggest the musical may include Gaga singing some original tracks as well.

The highly-anticipated teaser trailer only features one line from the popstar, as Quinn tells Arthur “I want to see the real you” before the clip concludes with the villain smiling his iconic Joker grin behind a smear of lipstick on painted glass.

A 13-time Grammy winner, Lady Gaga successfully transitioned into a Hollywood star, most recently seen in Ridley Scott’s camp drama, House of Gucci. She also won the Academy Award for Best Song in 2019, for singing ‘Shallow’ in A Star is Born.

“We cast Lady Gaga cause she’s magic.” — Todd Phillips on why they chose Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/F0UtBt8cYz — Lady Gaga Charts | Fan Account (@chartgaga) April 10, 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux will debut in cinemas in Ireland on October 4, 2024.