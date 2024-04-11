Driver faces additional charges over fatal hit and run of queer journalist Joe Drennan

A man accused of a fatal hit and run resulting in the death of journalist Joe Drennan has been charged with a further seven offences in relation to the incident.

Kieran Fogarty (20) appeared in Limerick District Court on Wednesday, April 10, for a formal hearing of the additional charges. During the hearing, prosecuting Garda Sergeant Sean Murray presented the seven new charges relating to the death of Joe Drennan, which occurred on Friday, October 13, 2023, bringing the total count to ten.

As well as the first count of “failing to offer Mr Drennan assistance knowing that he was dead or injured… with intent to escape from civil or criminal liability”, Fogarty was also charged with criminal damage to a vehicle, dangerous driving, and failing to give appropriate information to any person who was entitled to demand such information.

He also faced two additional charges of failing to report the incident to Gardaí.

In delivering the charges, Sgt Murray informed the court, “The DPP’s directions are for trial on indictment in Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.”

He continued, “There is no consent to the accused going forward on a signed plea of guilty. He is in custody.”

Judge Patricia Harney remanded Fogarty in continuing custody after his solicitor confirmed that he would not be applying for bail. She also instructed the accused to appear via video link in Limerick District Court on April 16 for service of the book of evidence.

In a court hearing last January, Fogarty had been formally charged with dangerous driving causing death, driving without insurance, and driving without a driving licence.

During the January hearing, Gardaí claimed that the accused had been seen by a Garda patrol car driving “dangerously” and “at speed” from Annacotty towards Limerick City.

They alleged that they pursued the black BMW, believed to be driven by Fogarty, “at a safe distance.” During the pursuit, the car collided with a white Volkswagen, injuring the two occupants.

According to the Garda evidence, the accused then mounted the footpath, hitting Drennan before fleeing the scene.

Originally from Mountrath, Co Laois, Joe was a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Limerick and a regular contributor to GCN. Shortly before his untimely death, he had been appointed editor-in-chief of Limerick Voice and had a promising career ahead of him, committed to giving voice to those most marginalised.

As described by GCN editor Peter Dunne, Joe “was confident and focused and completely reliable. He was also incredibly sweet, funny, gracious, and so, so cool.”

Peter added, “You could say his voice being silenced is a loss to the writing community, the queer community, his hometown, but none of those would say enough. It is the world’s loss.”