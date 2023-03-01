Lady Gaga sued by dognapping accomplice over reward money and we have questions

Over two years on from the original incident, the Lady Gaga dognapping scandal continues, and the newest development is barking mad. The multitalented star is being sued by the woman who returned the stolen pets, claiming she is owed reward money despite being an accomplice to the crime.

The story dates back to February 2021, when Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer was shot and wounded four times in LA while walking Koji and Gustav, the singer’s French bulldogs who were ultimately taken. Devastated by the attack that occurred while she was out of the country, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward “no questions asked” for the return of her pets.

Two days later, Jennifer McBride brought the dogs to an LAPD station, with authorities at first noting that she seemed to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the incident. However, following further investigation, the woman was charged with receiving stolen property and accessory to attempted murder.

According to NBC News, in December 2022, she pleaded no contest to the former offence and was sentenced to two years probation. McBride is one of five people to be charged in connection with the Lady Gaga dognapping case, while co-defendants James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White received prison sentences of 21 years and four years respectively, in connection to the attempted murder.

In the aftermath of last year’s trial and having never received the reward money, McBride is now reportedly suing Gaga, claiming that the singer committed a breach of contract.

According to a lawsuit filed on Friday, February 24, Gaga is being accused of offering the $500,000 “with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public, such as Plaintiff, to rely upon it and act upon said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga’s bulldogs to Defendants.”

McBride’s attorney also alleges that Gaga is guilty of fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation. According to the lawyer, the phrase “no questions asked” means that the singer failed to uphold her part of the deal.

According to USA Today, McBride is seeking no less than $1.5 million in damages, including compensation for legal fees, “mental anguish” and “pain and suffering”.

While Lady Gaga has yet to comment, a deputy district attorney in LA, Michele Hanisee, has said that any payment given to the plaintiff would be restitution for the singer, her dogwalker and other robbery victims.

“It was clear from the evidence presented to the grand jury that Ms McBride knew the dogs have been stolen in a violent robbery in which Ryan Fischer had been grievously injured,” Hanisee told NBC. “It was also clear from the evidence that McBride had known at least two of her co-conspirators for years.”

The internet has been hilariously reacting to the lawsuit, with many noting the “audacity” of McBride’s pursuit.

One Twitter user described the timeline of events, concluding: “That woman’s crazy but she’s a genius”, while another said, “I need the lawyers name! This is the kinda ambition I like to see”.

– Woman steals dog – Lady Gaga offers $500k for her dog’s return – Woman thinks $500k is juicy – Woman returns stolen dog to Lady Gaga – Woman is caught and charged for kidnapping the dog – Woman sues Lady Gaga for not sending $500k That woman’s crazy but she’s a genius pic.twitter.com/zCRzWaqf7I — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) February 25, 2023

In contrast, one fan noted the riskiness of the endeavour, saying: “imagine trying to come for lady gaga while she’s most likely method acting rn as harley quinn”.