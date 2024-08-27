Laois Pride returns with rainbow-filled programme of events for 2024

Organised by Midlands LGBT+ Project, Laois Pride is set to return in 2024 for its third edition. The festival takes place during the first week of September, with the programme featuring a range of fabulous, rainbow-filled events.

The celebrations kick off at 7pm on Monday, September 2, with a virtual Queer Book Club. The following night will feature a Trans Midlands Group meeting on Zoom, while on Wednesday, Dunamaise Arts Centre will host a film screening of the incredible All of Us Strangers.

In the same location on Thursday, there will be a ‘The Art of Drag’ event, followed by a ‘Makeup X Art Masterclass’ with JMAC MUA the next evening.

The festival’s main celebrations occur on Saturday, September 7, starting with a Youth Pride Party Breakfast from 10 to 11:30am. Once attendees are appropriately full and fuelled, it’ll be time to head to the unmissable Pride Parade at midday, starting from Fitzmaurice Place in Portlaoise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midlands LGBT+ Project (@midlandslgbt)

At 1pm, Laois School of Music will facilitate a free Pride Fun Day until 4pm, with bingo, games, market vendors, performances and more. For those who want to keep the celebrations going, the Block Party will be the place to be. Hosted by Paul Ryder, the drag artist will be joined by Sing Along Social, Regina George, Liam Bee, Lucina Schynning and The Wild Geeze for an evening of entertainment you won’t soon forget.

Booking is required for a selection of the Laois Pride 2024 events, with tickets on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laois Pride (@laoispride)

Laois had its first Pride in 2022, spearheaded by a small team of incredible volunteers working with Midlands LGBT+ Project. The organisation serves Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Kildare, aiming to reduce isolation and provide community through support groups, training programmes, fantastic events and more.

For more information, check out Midlands LGBT+ Project on Instagram, X or Facebook, or email [email protected].