Last minute quirky and cool gifts to give this Christmas

If you're one of those last minute shoppers, this list is about to become your life line for even your toughest loved one.

You think you have so much time to get presents until you finally look at the calendar and realize there is only a week left until Christmas. Cue internal screaming. Fear not, because we are about to save your holiday season with quirky and cool last minute gifts.

FRIENDS Letter Board

“I’ll be there for yoouuuu!!!” Yes, we can all agree that FRIENDS is a classic show, and what’s even more classic than this Letter Board with the iconic yellow frame? It’s perfect for that person in your life who’s seen the show at least 12 times. Find it here.

LEGO Movie Activity Kit

Looking for something to do during the long lockdown of winter months? This LEGO kit is perfect for the next Oscar-winning director (or wannabe Coppola). Look for it here.

Automatic Pan Stirrer

For all the foodies out there, here is the kitchen gadget that will get you out of the tedious job of stirring your pots and pans–it even has a timer! Buy it here.

Retro Hotel Keychain

Never lose your keys again (okay, you still might), but at least you’ll have thing super cool retro keychain to help catch your eye. And the best part? You can choose favourite fictional hotel to be on the keychain. Find it here.

Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything

If you have a morbid sense of humor and have an interest in medicine–this is the gift for you. Full of facts about the history of medicine and some of the worst treatments to date. Buy it here.

The Office vinyl stickers

The perfect gift for any Office fan or sticker fan. They’re funny and stick to just about anything. Get them here.

Nevertheless, She Wore It

Powerful fashionistas, unite! This book is chockablock with historic fashion moments from some pretty powerful women. Find it here.

Personal Library Kit

For all the Book Dragons out there who get very nervous when someone borrows a book from you–here is the thing to help you keep track: a Personal Library Kit. It even comes with checkout cards and a date stamp to help you note your beloved book collection. Buy it here.

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker

Yes, Disney lovers, you heard that correctly. So even when you can’t make it to a Disney Park near you (thanks rona) you can still bring the magic to your kitchen. Get it here.

Custom Photo Keychain

If you have a film camera lover in your life then this is the gift for them. A film roll keychain that you can customize with personal photos! Talk about the personal touch they’ll love. Find it from PhotogiftsGoods on Etsy.

100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

As someone who has given this as a gift, I highly recommended it for the movie lover in your life. Buy it here.

Custom Silly Straw

Reusable straws are in style these days, so why not make yours unique? Customize names up to ten letters and available in nine colors from SipHipHooray on Etsy.

Floaty Tea Diffusers

Too cute, too fun, too silly–how could you say no to this? These pool floaty tea diffusers are great for the tea-lover in your life and come in Swan, Unicorn, and Flamingo form. Look for it here.

Stainless Steel Hair Tie Bracelet

Okay, this one is more of a necessity for anyone who is constantly losing their hair tie. Now, have it stylishly on your wrist in bracelet form. It comes in gold, silver, and rose gold. But it here.

GCN Subscription

gcn subscription fabulous queer gifts holidays

Hey, we are quirky, cool people bringing you the latest content and news surrounding the LGBTQ+ community not just in Ireland, but world wide. Go ahead and subscribe, you know you want to.

There you have it, a collective list of awesome last-minute gifts to give your loved one. What are you still doing reading this? Time’s a-wasting! Go get those presents before Christmas!

