Leo Varadkar officially resigns as Simon Harris is nominated Taoiseach

On Monday, April 8, Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s first openly gay head of government, officially resigned as Taoiseach. His resignation comes shortly before Simon Harris is to be elected as the new head of government in the Dáil today.

Varadkar’s first term as Taoiseach began in 2017, and he was then appointed a second time in 2022. During his tenure in office, he managed Ireland’s response to Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and last November’s far-right riots in Dublin.

The former Taoiseach announced his resignation during a press conference on March 20, saying: “Leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to somebody else, and then having the courage to do it. That time is now.”

He added: “Politicians are human beings, and we have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t carry any more, and then we have to move on.”

He also stated that it was a “difficult decision”, but he was looking forward to a “different chapter” in life.

Leo Varadkar’s resignation as Taoiseach came just weeks after his government failed to pass twin referendums earlier this month. With the EU just months away from European elections, Varadkar’s exit is being called a “political earthquake”.

On Monday evening, Varadkar visited Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of Ireland’s president, Michael D Higgins, to deliver his letter of resignation to the secretary general of the Irish president. Varadkar reportedly enjoyed tea with President Higgins and his wife, Sabina Higgins, before departing.

Varadkar then gave his resignation speech in the Dáil on April 9, referencing Ireland’s progress toward LGBTQ+ equality as one of his proudest moments. He said he was “proud that we’ve made the country a more equal and modern place.” However, this statement has been widely criticised by LGBTQ+ activists who remember how he campaigned against LGBTQ+ couples adopting children in 2009.

Moreover, dozens of LGBTQ+ rights groups wrote to Leo Varadkar earlier this year, demanding that his party reform the Irish Data Protection Commission and stop enabling hate in Ireland. The letter referenced research which suggests 78% of LGBTQ+ people in Europe are subjected to anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes and hate speech online.

Following Varadkar’s departure, Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris was confirmed to be the new leader of Fine Gael.

In his speech to the Dáil, Varadkar reiterated his support for Simon Harris and his “empathy, energy, and experience.” He said he always knew Simon Harris would become Taoiseach.

Harris is set to be voted in by members of parliament and officially take office as Taoiseach today, Tuesday, April 9. At the age of 37, Harris is the youngest head of government in the Republic of Ireland’s history.

Harris has already followed his predecessor Varadkar in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying: “Fine Gael stands as a party unafraid to speak truth to power about the catastrophe we are witnessing in Gaza and to voice in no uncertain terms the moral outrage of the Irish people.”