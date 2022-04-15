A lesbian road trip sex comedy movie is coming and we’re here for it

Ladies and ladies, we are here to report happy news: a new movie about lesbians is in the making and, it will be nothing like we have seen so far. In fact, this is a sex comedy movie about two lesbian characters embarking on a very eventful road trip. Sounds interesting?

Let us tell you then that the idea for such a movie comes from none other than Ethan Coen, one half of the famous Cohen Brothers, the American filmmakers who directed acclaimed movies like No Country for Old Men or The Big Lebowski.

We know what you’re thinking. A straight white dude directing a movie about lesbians? Sounds like a recipe for disaster, really. And you might be right, but lesbians deserve a movie that it’s not just longing glances and lingering touches and this one seems to promise something completely different.

why did no one tell me this was the title of ethan coen’s lesbian road trip movie 😭 pic.twitter.com/0XPzPE3qmO — ex disney adult anti (@cowboysofinfo) April 10, 2022

The lesbian road trip movie has been billed as a “sex comedy” in which a lesbian party girl drags her more reserved friend on a road trip from Philadelphia to Miami. They will be cruising bars and encountering all sorts of crazy things, like a neglected ex-girlfriend, a mysterious briefcase and a… severed head in a hatbox?

See what we mean? Definitely not your typical lesbian period drama. The script for the film was written by Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke in the mid-2000s and the original title seems to have been Drive-Away Dykes. Now, all we know is that they decided to ditch that title, but no alternative has been proposed.

The cast is another unknown. Though various names have been matched with the project over the years, like Holly Hunter, Selma Blair, Christina Applegate, and Chloe Sevigny, no one has been confirmed yet.

What we do know is that Coen will be working on this with Focus Features and Working Title and that filming should start this summer. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the making of the movie. In the meantime, wants some other queer movie suggestions?