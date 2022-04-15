7 LGBTQ+ content creators in the gaming world you need to know

Whether it’s through Twitch or YouTube, there is an ever-growing number of LGBTQ+ content creators striving to create warm and welcoming environments and promote inclusivity within the gaming community, all the while providing top-quality entertainment. If this piques your interest, here are seven LGBTQ+ gaymers from both Ireland and abroad that you should check out!

Aoife Wilson

Aoife is one of the biggest gaming journalists and personalities in the UK. Originally from Limerick, she spent most of her life in Derry before moving to London. In 2014, she joined Eurogamer, a British based video game journalism website, as a video producer and writer.

Since 2019, she has been Eurogamer’s Head of Video on their YouTube channel, where she can be found streaming games, doing let’s plays, talking about gaming news and reviewing the newest games. Alongside her role at Eurogamer, Aoife has been a regular part of the Video Game BAFTA’s through interviews, hosting and presenting awards. This year she will be hosting the After Party Show.

Aoife is openly bisexual and can be found on Twitter and Instagram strongly supporting LGBTQ+ rights and shutting down trolls who say women can’t work in video games.

PikaChulita

PikaChulita, real name Katie Robinson, is an American Twitch streamer who identifies as bisexual/pansexual.

Katie has been interested in video games since a young age, her love of animals drew her to the Pokémon games and the hobby swiftly became an important aspect of her life. She began streaming on Twitch in 2014, starting with the horror phenomenon PT. Today she hosts a variety of streams where she plays action-adventure, horror and platform games, or just sits and chats with her ever-growing community.

Katie uses her platform to speak out for further diversity within all aspects of the gaming industry, for both women and people of colour, and against police brutality.

Delphron

Next up on our list of LGBTQ+ gaming content creators is none other than Kilkenny’s own Delphron. Delphron is a gay content creator who originally began on YouTube in 2014 but has now moved primarily to Twitch. His Twitch streams place a strong focus on “cosy life simulation or sandbox type games”.

With this quote in mind, it is no surprise that Delphron focuses a lot of his streams on games like Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing.

In 2019, Delphron moved to America to marry his long-distance boyfriend Dylan Zaner, who can also be found on YouTube.

Johnny Chiodini

If you are interested in gamers who also dabble in the tabletop world of gaming, then look no further than Johnny Chiodini.

Johnny began their YouTube career in 2014 as a host on Eurogamer’s YouTube channel, where they worked alongside Aoife Wilson streaming plenty of games together. In 2019, Johnny helped set up the channel Dicebreaker, a channel that focuses on board games and tabletop RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons.

In March 2021 Johnny left Dicebreaker to set up their own channel where they stream a variety of video games and paint gaming miniatures.

Along with their own channel, Johnny works with the YouTube channels OutsideXbox and Outside Xtra, where they run a regular game of Dungeons and Dragons.

GoldKarat

GoldKarat, real name Kyle, is a London based Twitch Streamer who refers to himself as an “LGBTQIA+, plant-based, variety streamer, exploring the gaming universe!”. Kyle also has a YouTube channel where he reviews the games he has played, vlogs and hosts reaction videos.

Kyle’s streams cover a wide selection of games including the new Horizon Forbidden West, Fall Guys, Animal Crossing and Cities: Skylines. He streams several times a week, where his followers can vote on which games he plays and can join him on stream to play multiplayer games.

Toph

A Twitch streamer and YouTuber based out of Tokyo Japan, Toph is the perfect content creator for those with an interest in Japanese games like Pokémon, Animal Crossing and the Ace Attorney series.

He began streaming back in September 2016 after seeing a YouTuber he followed talk about their own Twitch streams. Toph has focused his streams on being fun and quirky with a light-hearted and relaxing feeling. He also hosts his own Animal Crossing themed podcast called Content Crossing, where his guests come to his island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and he interviews them in an in-game studio covering a range of subjects.

Annie

woah your transgener?

that is so cool .. pic.twitter.com/nT4A7V0Qor — C9 Annie Dro (@Annie_Dro) January 6, 2022

Annie is a transgender, bisexual woman from Michigan, who regularly streams on Twitch and uploads videos to YouTube. She also has an interest in playing the guitar, piano, bass and drums.

She describes her long-term goal as a content creator as to positively represent the LGBTQ+ community in media, with the hope of successfully combating many negative representations that contain harmful conspiracies, caricatures, & false information produced.

“I want to change the public’s perception of a transgender person by being charming, skilled, & down to earth, while also providing educational resources that are often omitted from school & health systems.”

Annie can be found playing Overwatch, Lost Ark and Valorant among other games.

Want to find more queer streamers? Check out this other listicle.

And with that comprehensive list, we send you on your way to discover your new favourite LGBTQ+ gaming content creators!