LGBT+ community invited to send cards of support to teen left paralysed after 'transphobic' attack

The mother of a trans teen who was left paralysed following a suspected transphobic attack is calling on the global LGBT+ community to help lift her son’s spirits by sending him a letter of support.

Eurydice Darrington became worried when she hadn’t heard from her son, Kristian Rouse, in two days. He had recently moved and with her intuition telling her something was wrong, she and his ex-girlfriend went searching for him.

They knocked on the door of the apartment he was staying in and getting no response, they peered in the window and were horrified to see Kristian lying on the floor unconscious.

Darrington managed to convince apartment maintenance to open the door of the apartment.

She told NBC17 News in June: “My child was laying on the floor. He could barely speak, barely breathe.

“He had marks around his neck, his face was swollen, he had bruises on his torso and his back and his shirt was off. He’s transgender and that is not a nice thing to do.”

Rouse’s lungs had collapsed and he was taken to the hospital where he spent four weeks on a ventilator.

Currently, the right side of Kristian’s body is paralysed and he is unable to speak.

His mother told LGBTQ Nation that they are taking things one day at a time:

“Kristian and I are both taking things one day at a time and to be honest, it has been tough; we are both traumatised.

“[Doctors] say that it will probably take two years to get complete use of his right arm and leg.

“There is a little more worry about his right foot, (he has no feeling in it whatsoever); we will just have to see how it goes.”

She added: “Kristian’s mood is all over the place and he gets pretty depressed. This happened at the end of his senior year and he missed his graduation because he was in the hospital.”

Darrington said the support Kristian has received from the local LGBT+ community has been “amazing” with kind gestures ranging from financial support to free therapy.

Now a member of Free Mom Hugs in California has come up with an idea to enable the global LGBT+ community to life Kristian’s spirts by sending greeting cards and notes of encouragement.

“I reached out to her because I’m one of the leaders for Free Mom Hugs in California,” Kelly McKinsey told LGBTQ Nation. “When I heard his story happened in my home town I felt like I had a network I could reach out to, to do something for them.”

McKinsey said she will send all of the post directly to Rouse to lift his spirits, along with a hug.

Cards, notes and letters can be addressed to:

Kristian Rouse

c/o Kelly McKinsey

PO Box 5895

Bakersfield CA 93388