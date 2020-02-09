LGBT+ activists and everyday heroes celebrated at 2020 GALAS awards

The 2020 GALAS awards made a triumphant return to Dublin’s Mansion House last night. It was an opportunity for people, organisations and community groups from across the country to come together and recognise those who make our LGBT+ community great.

Hosted by the NXF (National LGBT Federation) and GCN, the awards were presented in style by the fabulous team of Anne Doyle, former RTÉ broadcaster and journalist, and writer, presenter and social media influencer, James Kavanagh. The community were out in force, ready for an evening of celebration, and each award recipient (and every nominee) received a huge round of applause for their sterling contributions to our rainbow community.

The first guests are starting to arrive. Looking forward to a great night at the #GALAS2020 pic.twitter.com/alO4z2YcmA — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 8, 2020

Caroline Keane, the Chair of the NXF, shared, “The GALAS saw us gather with friends and allies to celebrate and acknowledge the everyday heroes who are doing amazing work to improve the lives of LGBT+ people in Ireland and internationally. We have gained inspiration and affirmation from the GALAS, and we hope it will energise our community and allies to continue to work towards a fairer society for all marginalised groups.

“The GALAS was also the culmination of months of preparation by volunteers and supporters, and we appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in making it such a wonderful event.”

Lisa Connell, the Managing Editor of GCN, added, “The GALAS provide a platform to acknowledge, nationally and internationally, the ongoing commitment and dedication of people, in Ireland and all over the world, who make enormous contributions to the LGBT+ community by striving tirelessly in their efforts to build a fairer and more inclusive society.”

The 2020 GALAS awards person of the year was awarded to Evgeny Shtorn. The Kazakhstan born sociologist and LGBT+ activist was forced to leave Russia in 2018 and seek asylum in Ireland. He has been a vocal opponent of the Direct Provision system and in particular the treatment of LGBT+ people while in Direct Provision.

Absolutely delighted to see Evgeny Shtorn receiving the Person of the Year Award for his selfless work for the LGBT+ community. Well done, Evgeny! #GALAS2020 pic.twitter.com/sEQDbQipJc — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 8, 2020

This year’s event also marked event also marked the celebration of the 40th birthday of the NXF, which was founded in 1979. Previous chairs of the organisation including founder David Norris, Eamon Somers, Tonie Walsh, Ailbhe Smyth, Olivia McEvoy and current chair Caroline Keane were all honoured on the night.

Decades of #LGBT+ history recognised as the Previous Chairs of the @nxfie accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. #GALAS2020 pic.twitter.com/tIAC5piQuX — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 8, 2020

Rousing speeches and heartfelt thanks filled the Mansion House over the course of an exceptional night. Huge congratulations to all those who received awards, and all the nominees.

A huge congratulations to all the recipients and everyone who was shortlisted for the #GALAS2020 What a fantastic night! ✨🌈🙌 pic.twitter.com/in5G4NtIXB — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 8, 2020

The recipients of 2020 GALAS awards and the nominees were as follows:

Community Organisation of the Year (paid staff): Shout Out

Gay Project

Outhouse

UP Cork Youth Group

Community Organisation of the Year (volunteer staff): Dublin Lesbian Line

ACT UP

Dublin Trans Peer Support Group

Equality For Children

Volunteer of the Year: Dr Aintzane Legarreta Mentxaka (‘Maken’)

Robbie Lawlor

Maureen Looney – Running Amach

Will St Leger – ACT UP

Event of the Year: Different Families, Same Love

Belfast Pride 2019

Call It Out Campaign Event

Dublin Pride 2019

LGBT+ Young Trailblazer: Esther Young

Seamus Byrne

Alannah Murray

Brandon O’Connor

Let’s hear it for the awesome Esther Young who has just received the Award for LGBT+ Young Trailblazer! #GALAS2020 pic.twitter.com/DXQRpH15Ti — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 8, 2020

LGBT+ Digital Change-Maker: Alexis Transition – Alexis Riva

The Big Gay Bucket List

Call It Out Digital Campaign

Cork LGBT Digital Archive – Orla Egan

Sports Award: David Gough

Dublin Front Runners

Emerald Warriors

Valerie Mulcahy

Noel Walsh HIV Activism: ACT UP

HIV Ireland

Robbie Lawlor

Andrew Leavitt

LGBT+ Ally: Holly Shortall

Educate Together

Senator Ged Nash

Siobhan O’Dea – GMHS

Outstanding Company: Arthur Cox Solicitors

Accenture

Dell Technologies

Fostering First Ireland

LGBT+ Role Model: Sara R Phillips

Eddie McGuinness

Adam Shanley

Ailbhe Smyth

And the LGBT+ Role Model Award goes to a true community leader, @sararphillips. Congratulations and thanks for your outstanding work! 👏👏👏 #GALAS2020 pic.twitter.com/bhQ9zmad9O — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 8, 2020

LGBT+ Employee Resource Group: Bank of Ireland Pride Committee

AIB Pride Matters

Irish Life Pride Committee

Outlaw

LGBT+ Public Figure: Minister Katherine Zappone

Senator Jerry Buttimer

Councillor Owen Hanley

Jack Shaun Murphy

Senator Fintan Warfield

Arts and Entertainment: Acting Out – The Decriminalisation Monologues

LINC Drama Group

DJ Gerry Moore

Jack Shaun Murphy

Rodrigo Ternevoy

The international Activist Award goes to Nayyab Ali (Pakistan) #GALAS2020 pic.twitter.com/jc160qm0Jf — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 8, 2020

International Activist: