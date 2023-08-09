LGBTQ+ activists detained in Malaysia amid crackdown on community

Eight people were reportedly arrested after holding a protest against state crackdowns on the LGBTQ+ community in Malaysia.

The demonstration was held outside the downtown Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on July 29. The protestors were holding signs with messages such as “People should not be persecuted because of their sexual orientation” and “Gay people are not criminals, being gay is not a crime”. Some protesters reportedly chanted “Down down Sharia Court, only God can judge”.

Those arrested were between 18 and 56 years old, and all members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light. They now face charges of illegal gathering, preventing/obstructing the police and holding/displaying offensive placards. They were detained for a total of two days and ultimately released on bail, the sum of which is equivalent to more than €2,300. A court hearing for those arrested in the pro-LGBTQ+ protest is expected in September.

Malaysia has an extensive history of anti-LGBTQ+ laws going back to colonial times, where, under British rule, sodomy was outlawed in 1871. Punishments to this day range from caning to imprisonment of up to 20 years. A subsection provides additional punishment for men convicted of “gross indecency with another male person”. Malaysia is also notably one of a few countries that explicitly criminalise the gender expression of trans people.

In a government statement issued on August 1, the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office for Religious Affairs stated that, “Any effort to promote and normalise a perverted lifestyle that contradicts Islamic teachings and human nature, such as LGBT, is completely unacceptable”

It added, “Efforts to block the spread of such perverse beliefs must be carried out earnestly and in concert.”

🇲🇾 Eight men have been arrested in connection to an “LGBT gathering” in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia over the weekend. 🏳️‍🌈 Kuala Lumpur police chief said the men, aged 18 to 56, were detained at the scene for not complying with the law in relation to gatherings. pic.twitter.com/Y9xenjeQT6 — Openly 🏳️‍🌈 (@Openly) August 1, 2023

The protest came amidst the government’s crackdown on the queer community in the country and just a week after British indie band, The 1975, caused a festival in Kuala Lumpur to be cancelled after the lead singer Matty Healy criticised the state’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance, kissing another male group member on stage.

Local LGBTQ+ activists criticised Healy’s actions, calling them out as performative and very reminiscent of the white saviour complex. Many locals fear that the LGBTQ+ community in Malaysia will face repercussions because of the incident, partly due to how loaded the political climate already is at the moment, as elections are coming up soon.

The festival was supposed to go on for two more days, but it was cancelled by authorities, because of its “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws”.

The festival promoters, Future Sound Asia (FSA) are now pursuing a claim against the band, calling on them to recognise their liability and compensate the FSA for the damages incurred, claiming the band tarnished the festival’s “reputation”.

This is the second potential legal case the band might have to face over the incident, as a group of Malaysian musicians and vendors are also preparing a lawsuit seeking losses incurred as a result of the cancellation.