LGBTQ+ art initiative RFR to explore history of Foyle Pride in Derry

The REWIND<<FASTFORWARD>>RECORD (RFR) initiative is hitting Derry with an exciting programme of events aimed at exploring the rich history of Foyle Pride and LGBTQ+ activism in the city.

Coordinated by artist and curator Brendan Fox and GCN’s editorial assistant Han Tiernan, the RFR initiative is a national touring project aimed at exploring local LGBTQ+ histories and representation to expand their retelling and relevance through artistic expression.

Following the success of its residencies in IMMA, Tullamore, Dublin Pride Hub, and West Cork Arts Centre, RFR will take up its 5th residency at the Void Gallery in Derry.

The dynamic programme of events will see RFR host three original workshops, a rainbow walking tour, a display of protest banners, and a fabulous launch night to celebrate and pay homage to Foyle Pride. The programme will cater for all ages and all artistic levels.

During this time the RFR team will also work closely with the Rainbow Project, taking inspiration from an unofficial archive of found photographs and collected newspaper clippings documenting Foyle Pride over the decades.

Through the workshops, RFR will introduce participants to ‘Games For Artists and Non-Artists’ (GFANA) methodologies to create new artworks that will be installed as part of RFR’s evolving and expanding exhibition to coincide with Foyle Pride 2022.

GFANA Workshop with Non-Artists for LGBTQ+ Adults

Tuesday, August 9, 12-4 pm

The first workshop will draw on participants’ immediate responses to the unofficial Foyle Pride Archive in the care of the Rainbow Project. Activating a series of techniques and exercises from Augusto Boal’s methodologies, the workshop will locate commonalities and intersections within their formed perspectives.

This workshop is aimed at anyone with or without an artistic aptitude.

Placard-Making Workshop for LGBTQ+ Youth

Wed, August 10, 12-3 pm

In this workshop, Han Tiernan will deliver a short introduction to the history of modern Irish LGBTQ+ activism and a selection of placards and banners that have been used during various LGBTQ+ protests. This will be followed by a placard-making workshop facilitated by artist and educator Sarah Edmondson, where participants will be guided through a process of combining typography with line drawings to create strong visual statements.

Derry Rainbow Walking Tour

Tues, August, 16, 6.30 -8.30 pm

Join Eimear Willis of Rainbow Project for a fascinating stroll through Derry where you will encounter some of the founding members of Foyle Pride and other LGBTQ+ activists who will share historic stories of the city and their own experiences along the way.

This event is open to all and free to attend but booking is advised.

GFANA Workshop with Artists

Wed, August 17, 12-4 pm

In the second of the Games for Artists and Non-Artists workshop, Brendan Fox will guide an experimental workshop drawing on each artist’s area of research locating commonalities and intersections within their practices. Through the consideration of bodies as both subjects and sculptural objects, artists will have the opportunity to physically manifest their ideas and concepts.

This workshop is aimed at practising LGBTQ+ artists at any stage in their careers.

The cumulative artistic outcomes of each workshop will be displayed alongside RFR’s series of vibrant protest banners created with the Out South Central group and Tullamore LGBTQ+ Youth to be launched at an open event on Tuesday, August 23 at 6.30 pm, signalling a great week of celebrations ahead of the Foyle Pride parade.

All events as part of the RFR at Void, Derry residency are free to attend but places are limited so booking is essential.