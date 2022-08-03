A queer ballroom version of Cats is in the making and the gays can't cope

The iconic musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber is going to be reimagined by the Ronald Perelman Performing Arts Centre in a ballroom scene inspired workshop. The news has caused some queer Twitter users to unashamedly lose their minds.

The new performing art centre based in New York announced that they are holding a workshop for a version of the musical Cats inspired by the ballroom scene. The workshop could then lead to a full production, depending on how it is developed and received.

According to the audition listing they put out for the workshops, the performers will not play literal cats, but people living in New York City who are members of the ballroom scene. In this version, Old Deuteronomy will become a drag queen, Grizabella is reimagined as a Trans woman and singer and Mistoffelees will be a non-binary runway competitor.

The workshop will be directed by Bill Rauch, and Omari Wiles will take care of choreography. They are currently recruiting actors and they hope to cast a majority of Black, Indigenous, and other Actors of Color for the project.

absolutely screaming that the new perelman performing arts center at the world trade center is kicking things off with a workshop of CATS SET AT A BALL pic.twitter.com/1YuWup941U — nick (@TheNickAttack) July 29, 2022

Now, not everyone is happy about the news and considering the trainwreck that was the 2019 Cats movie, we can’t really blame them. “I used to joke about Ballroom-inspired CATS as a worst-possible concept and here we are,” wrote one Twitter user.

But the majority of the reactions that the queers displayed on social media were much more excited, ranging from “I regret to inform you that they’ve somehow found a way to get me excited about a Cats revival” to “a reimagined CATS within the context of THE BALLROOM SCENE?! i’m gagged”.

I used to joke about Ballroom-inspired CATS as a worst-possible concept and here we are — Yoni Weiss 🪩 (@yoniweissnyc) July 29, 2022

A Twitter user proclaimed that they would “pay any amount of money to be at the opening night of vogueing cats”, while another admitted that they would “contemplate murder” if it meant they got to attend the workshop.

“THIS WILL BE THE MOST IMPORTANT PRODUCTION OF THIS SHOW EVER” someone else screamed virtually.

Never thought I'd be saying "I really wanna go see Cats again", but then this came along… https://t.co/JKbDQQeviB — Danny Ashkenasi (@DannyAshkenasi) July 30, 2022

Now, what’s your opinion on this? Are you ready to fly to New York City and jump at the chance to be part of this extravagant workshop? If so, check out all the details here. And if you have been confused about the word ‘ballroom’ throughout the whole article, then we’re happy to inform you that you can find out more about the ballroom scene through this documentary.