LGBTQ+ community stage demonstrations in Manhattan for Trump’s arrest

The LGBTQ+ community joined crowds of demonstrators in Manhattan, New York, on April 4, on the occasion of former US President Donald Trump’s arrest.

Members from organisations such as Gays Against Guns, Rise and Resist and We Will Not Be Silent showed up around Trump Tower, the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and at Collect Pond Park. Before Trump’s arraignment at about 2pm EST, protestors were divided into two sides of the park by police, with pro-Trump protestors on one end and anti-Trump protestors on the other.

Signs littered the streets of the city with one reading “Trump Always Lies”, and a long rainbow-coloured sign saying “Don’t Buy Trump’s Lies”.

He is finally beginning to be held accountable for his myriad crimes before, during, and after his tenure as US president. No one is above the law – not even a former President of the United States. Tick Tock – Times up! pic.twitter.com/as9x84sG95 — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) April 4, 2023

The arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse is historic as he is the first US President to be indicted and arrested on criminal charges. During his arraignment, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

These charges come from the longest-running criminal investigation of former President Trump. This case revolves around hush money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims that she was paid $130,000 during the 2016 presidential elections in order to cover up an affair she says she had with Trump.

The key witness for the prosecution is Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen who says that the former President directed him to pay Daniels the money. This is not the only ongoing Trump investigation.

A federal investigation of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election is currently in the hands of a special counsel, which is also looking into his handling of classified materials found in his home in Florida.

The next in-person hearing in the Manhattan case has been scheduled for December 2, 2023, roughly two months before the start of the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

Despite the crowds and protests focusing on Trump’s arrest, a bit of queer joy managed to be captured among it all. Gay couple, Daniel and Chris, spent April 4 getting married at the New York registry office on their one-year anniversary of meeting. It just so happened that Trump was making his way to the courthouse as they were leaving. The pair caught the iconic moment on camera, with the photo going viral on Twitter.