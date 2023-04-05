Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black announce birth of second baby

Tom Daley, 28, and his American husband Dustin Lance Black, 48, delighted fans with the unexpected news that they have welcomed their second baby. The couple shared their surprise on Wednesday, April 5.

They had not previously revealed that they were expecting another child, but Tom Daley shared that they named their baby Phoenix Rose and that he was born via surrogacy on 28 March.

Before the birth of his first child, Daley talked about how he often wondered how he would have children, also previously saying he knew he wanted to become a parent after losing his own dad, Robert, in 2011.

After exploring adoption procedures, the couple decided to pursue surrogacy. They considered beginning the process in the UK but ultimately decided to have the baby in the US, where the process is a bit more streamlined and both parents maintain legal parental rights.

The couple announced the birth of their first baby together in 2018. They named that child Robert Ray Black-Daley after Tom’s father. Robert is now four-years-old and a big brother to their newest addition.

Since becoming a parent, Daley shared, “I used to define myself by diving, and if I dived well that reflected on me as a person. Now I’m first and foremost a father and a husband; diving obviously is extremely important to me but I also have other important things in my life, mainly being my son.”

When asked if he hopes his children will pursue diving in the future, Tom said, “If he wants to get involved in sport and I’ll support him, but if he wants to do music, or be creative – whatever he wants to do I’ll support him! At the moment he just loves trucks, space, and dinosaurs, so that’s where we’re at.”

Tom and Dustin began dating in 2013 and got married four years later at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, about 30 miles away from Daley’s hometown.

The two celebrated 10 years together last month, and on his official Instagram account, Tom Daley posted a series of photos of the couple together with their baby captioned, “Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today!”