Fantastic Irish queer events to check out this March

Spring is in full swing and with that, there are some incredible LGBTQ+ events happening in Ireland this March. Whether you’re looking for an epic night out, a delightful queer play, or an opportunity to meet some like-minded folks at a radical book fair, this list has something with your name on it!

Unguarded National Tour

This touching and comedic play developed by Louth actor Anthony Kinahan follows Irish families through the uncertain and challenging process of trying to have children through surrogacy.

Unguarded begins with a gay father battling obstacles through Ireland’s surrogacy process to protect his son’s future. The play highlights the vulnerable position many LGBTQ+ families face due to the lack of regulation in Ireland around surrogacy.

Unguarded is coming to Axis Ballymun on March 7, Galway’s Town Hall Theatre on March 9, the Civic Theatre in Tallaght on March 12, and concludes in Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre on March 15. Tickets are available from €16.

Wake by THISISPOPBABY

Showcasing the very best of contemporary Ireland, THISISPOPBABY’s theatrical smash-hit Wake is headlining the St Patrick’s Festival on March 6 to 24 in the National Stadium in Dublin. Audiences can expect wild acrobatics, trad-with-a-twist, banging Irish tap, searing hot circus and outrageous cabaret.

Co-Director Phillip McMahon called Wake: “an epic heart-thumping arena show. A large-scale love letter to Irish culture, past present and future. Inspired by the rites of an Irish wake, we’re remixing our traditions and dancing in the glittering echo of our ancestors.”

Tickets are available from €25 at www.waketheshow.com.

Border Fairies

This play, written and performed by self-described ‘homoseanchai‘ Richard O’Leary and directed by Phillip Johnston, follows a 1980s Catholic fairy and a 1920s Cork Protestant who escape from Cork to Belfast.

Produced by Belfast’s international queer arts organisation Outburst Arts, this insightful one-man stage show uses surviving love letters and personal photos to share forgotten LGBTQ+ Irish histories that shine a light on the troubled relationship between The Fairies and The State.

Border Fairies will be performed at the Cork Arts Theatre on March 8 to 9. Tickets are available from €12.

Radical Book Fair

Calling all academics, activists and progressive book lovers! You are invited to enjoy the Radical Book Fair on March 9 in the Teachers Club at Parnell Square.

Hosted by Rupture Media, the free event will feature radical books, zines, exhibitions, poetry and art. The fair will bring together a diverse range of authors, campaign groups, and radical creatives with stalls from CATU Ireland, Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Connolly Books, LeChéile, Small Trans Library, and more.

The fair will include interactive sessions with discussions on climate justice, socialist feminism, and Palestine, as well as a ‘Meet The Authors’ stand where attendees can get some of their books signed and meet a community of creatives who share their values.

Wild Geeze No Mother’s Day Cabaret

If you don’t have plans this Mother’s Day, this cheeky and wholesome variety show featuring Miss Lavelle and Breda Larkin is the perfect way to spend your Sunday.

Whether your mam has sadly died, doesn’t live in Ireland or is just kind of terrible, you are invited to join the incredible Wild Geeze at Kavanagh’s Bar in Stoneybatter on March 10 for an unforgettable evening! Expect LGBTQ+ music, comedy and burlesque, plus a big serving of reali-tea and a side of dark humour.

Tickets are available now from €16 on Eventbrite!

Mother Cultúr Club

Cultúr Club is back on Saturday, March 16, for a massive multi-stage St Patrick’s Eve queer dance party!

Irish-born DJ and producer, trUst label boss, and co-founder of Body Movement Festival, SAOIRSE is the main headliner, with Mother DJs, dancers, and drag artists joining her in entertaining the crowds across three stages. The party takes place at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks, one of Ireland’s most iconic spaces.

Tickets are now available from €20.

Queer Fest

Queer Fest celebrates new up-and-coming LGBTQ+ acts on the Irish music scene and creates a space for queer community to support each other in a safe and inclusive environment. It is on a mission to support amazing local artists and the freedom of self-expression, with the first edition featuring SHALLO, Niall Blaise, Romeo Keane and Andromeda.

The new festival is coming to Whelan’s on March 27, with the inaugural event promising a night of inclusivity, creativity and unforgettable music. Tickets are available from €8 and can be purchased here.

That’s a wrap on some of the incredible queer events happening across Ireland this March! If you have more to add to this list, please get in touch at [email protected].