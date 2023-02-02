LGBTQ+ fans praise The Sims for news trans-inclusive features

The Sims 4 launched a new range of updates featuring more trans-inclusive features for its avatars as part of its January 31 free update, and the LGBTQ+ gaming community is thrilled.

The iconic life simulation game now offers gender-affirming outfits and accessories including top surgery scars, chest binders and tucking underwear.

TOP SURGERY SCARS AND BINDERS?! That’s so cool! So happy more representation is being added to the game — Alice (@AliceIsAPerson) January 31, 2023

All of these new customisations are available for teen and adult Sims with masculine or feminine frames and can be found under the categories of medical wearables, top surgery scars, binders, and shapewear.

Several gamers have expressed their joy over the additions on Twitter, where the new features have been described as realistic and essential for queer representation.

Finally able to give our transmasculine and nonbinary Sims top surgery scars. I love the realism. @TheSims, you have no idea how many people you just helped by being able to see themselves in this game. Imagine all the in the closet trans kids who see this update 🥲 #TheSims4 pic.twitter.com/xCJforMNbt — T_Sizzler (@make_it_sizzle) January 31, 2023

The new update also introduced new disability features. Additional accessibility-themed customisations, including medical wearables like hearing aids and dexcoms (glucose monitoring devices), are also available with the new update.

Medical wearables come with fifteen different colour options and all of these can be found under the Body and Face Accessories category.

As someone with a hearing aid the sims 4 update brought a tear to my eye. Inclusivity matters 💛 pic.twitter.com/e4TydcqlJa — luuurrrn (@luuurrrnn) February 2, 2023

they have dexcoms and pumps in the sims now!! i repeat they have dexcoms and pumps in the sims!! how exciting. along with other medical devices + surgery scars + binders 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HJa0ieILj2 — gabs 🍒🖤✨ (@peachyplvm) January 31, 2023

The Sims game has always been a leader in inclusivity and representation. Back in 1999, an early promo video for the game showed two female Sims kissing each other.

While earlier versions separated Sims into only two gender categories with masculine and feminine body types, a 2016 update allowed clothing to be worn by any gender.

Each release has continued to expand the game’s gender representation options, and last year, The Sims introduced more LGBTQ+ Sims with customisable pronouns. This was prompted by a petition for better trans and non-binary representation that gained around 22,000 signatures.

Since then, any Sim can be identified by their selected she/her, he/him, or they/them pronouns based on what players choose in the Create-A-Sim dropdown menu.

I really like the direction the Sims is going in. Being more inclusive with so many things happening these days. Body positivity, lgbtq+, trans, blm. They’re just doing so much right with the game and I applaud them for it 👏🏻 https://t.co/b09mAPvQxf — MichaelDaGaymerX (@MichaelDaGaymer) February 2, 2023

Despite some countries banning the game in the past, citing its LGBTQ+ content as the reason for the ban, The Sims creators have kept embracing inclusivity in one of the longest-running gaming franchises of all time.

Since its initial release over twenty years ago, The Sims has always been at the forefront of representation. With each release, designers continue to make adjustments with marginalised communities in mind and we can’t wait to see what they come out with next.