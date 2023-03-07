9 incredible LGBTQ+ films and TV shows you should stream this month

Despite our disappointment over several LGBTQ+ TV series being cancelled in 2022, there is a ton of new queer content that we can’t wait to dive into, as well as some comfort classics that are now streaming on our favourite platforms.

Read on to discover a new queer movie or series to start watching now!

That ’90s Show



Whether or not you were a fan of the original That ’70s Show, you’ll adore The Forman family. When Leia (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents in Point Place for the summer, she befriends a whole new group of friends, including Ozzie (Reyn Doi), a sarcastic queer teenager. With cameos from the original cast and plenty of laughs, this low-stakes sitcom is an easy watch, and is available now on Netflix.

Class



When three students from a low-income neighbourhood join a fictional high school in Delhi for elite students, you’d expect tensions to arise between working-class and upper-class pupils. However, dark secrets and rumours move into dangerous territory and suddenly, there’s a murder investigation happening on school premises. This show has been described as highly addictive – stream on Netflix at your own risk!

Badhaai Do



What happens when a gay man police officer proposes a fake marriage to a lesbian teacher? They learn that their families won’t leave them alone. This film has been praised for it’s LGBTQ+ representation, education about social issues, and accurate depiction of family pressures. Plus, it’s hilarious! Now streaming on Netflix, watch this one if you want to laugh and cry.

Heartstopper



Netflix’s Heartstopper stole our hearts in Season 1, and it has been described as a “happier version” of viewers’ own secondary school experiences. This adorable journey of self-discovery is everything we needed in a new LGBTQ+ TV series, and we are so excited for Season 2! But while we wait, we might as well re-watch the first instalment.

First Kill



What happens when a high school lesbian vampire falls in love with a high school lesbian monster hunter? A love-hate relationship with uncomfortable tension between their two families, for starters. Sadly, this show was not renewed for another season, but if you haven’t seen the first, you still have a chance to do so on Netflix!

The Last of Us



With episode three of The Last of Us being praised as one of the best gay storylines of all-time, is there anything else we need to say to convince you to watch this series? Somehow, this zombie apocalypse video game adaptation managed to give audiences incredibly meaningful and memorable queer plotlines, and we can’t get enough. Stream it now on HBO Max.

White Bird In A Blizzard



This haunting drama starring Shailene Woodley follows a young woman who tries to survive after the sudden disappearance of her mother. The film deals with heavy themes, including internalised homophobia and the emotional stress of being closeted, so skip this one if you’re looking for a light watch. Directed by queer filmmaker Gregg Araki in 2014, this film is now available on HBO Max.

Somebody I Used To Know





An Amazon Prime original, this rom-com initially seems like every cliché hetero movie in the genre, following a straight woman who goes back to her hometown and reconsiders a relationship with her ex-boyfriend. However, fear not; there is a queer twist that makes this film a must-watch!

A League of Their Own





Another one from Amazon Prime, this series, based on the original 1992 movie, follows the creation of an all-women baseball team. Set in 1943, Carson Shaw leaves her small town behind to play professional baseball while her husband is away at war, and as expected – things get a little gay. Everyone is still talking about season one, and hopes for a second are still alive.

That concludes our round-up of some of the best LGBTQ+ film and TV shows to stream now – pick your favourite to watch this month!