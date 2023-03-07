Competition: Win tickets to the hilarious My Therapist Ghosted Me live show

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams are co-hosts of the hilarious podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me. After performing several incredible sold-out live shows, they’ve added one more night to their tour on December 2, 2023, and lucky for GCN readers, we’ve got tickets to giveaway!

The roots of the show go back to when Joanne’s therapist ghosted her. First, she stopped picking up Joanne’s calls. Then, she didn’t answer her clinic door. She even refused to talk with Joanne after the comedian finally tracked her down, although, in her therapist’s defence, she was in the middle of scattering her aunt’s ashes at Enfield crematorium.

After being ghosted, Joanne and Vogue agreed that sometimes friends give the best therapy, and in the podcast, they aim to do exactly that. Trusting that laughter is the best medicine, in each episode, Joanne and Vogue candidly share their life experiences.

Together they give 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated, but up-front and honest advice on the plethora of issues they and many others continue to grapple with. Listeners easily relate to their conversations, and their podcast has established a worldwide following.

Their live shows allow fans to experience an episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me in person alongside a real-life audience. And, of course, everyone attending one of the gigs gets to hear more uncut hilarious and heart-warming stories from Vogue and Joanne themselves.

Setting the standard within the podcasting world, their show holds the record for the most tickets sold ever for a live podcast in Ireland; it is the first podcast to do four nights in the 3Arena; and Vogue and Joanne are the first female Irish comedy artists to do four nights in the 3Arena. If that wasn’t enough, the pair have also sold out 12 shows in The Gaeity Theatre, becoming one of the venue’s fastest sell-outs ever.

Tickets to this final 3Arena show begin at €56.90 and go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 3, but GCN has a pair of tickets ready to give away to one lucky reader!

For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Where is the show on December 2, 2023 taking place?

The competition closes on Friday, March 30. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

