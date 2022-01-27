LGBTQ+ GAA team Na Gaeil Aeracha is looking for new players

Ireland’s first and only LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA team, Na Gaeil Aeracha (or The Rainbow Gaels) has started its recruitment drive for the 2022 season. Players of all levels are welcome to join, and can expect a fun and diverse environment to rekindle or discover their love of our national sport.

The club was founded in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength on and off the pitch. At the announcement of their new recruitment campaign, chairperson Karl Shannon said, “We had an overwhelmingly successful first year with the ladies team and from this, we are buzzing to expand our club and welcome more players into our community.”

In 2022, Na Gaeil Aeracha is looking to field its first men’s LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA team, having only had a Ladies Gaelic Football squad up to now.

“Our ladies team kicked the ball into motion and ignited the fire within the club. From this, the demand for more teams has grown. With not much time to prepare, our ladies team showed their true colours on the pitch and are eager to get back to training with an even bigger and better team this year,” Karl added.

What an amazing turnout last night for the first of three social kickabout taster sessions! For those who couldn't make it, there are still two more to sign up for with the link in our bio on Feb 9th & Feb 26th. Everyone welcome!🏐 🏳️‍🌈

If you’re not ready to commit to a full season just yet, fear not as you can simply pop along to a taster session before signing up. The first of these took place on January 19 and was a resounding success with a fantastic turnout. The next taster session takes place on February 9 in Sandymount YMCA, and the following is on February 26 in Phoenix Park.

Players who wish to take part in these kickabouts are required to register via a Google Form, and when attending are encouraged to ask questions and get stuck in!

Emma Loo, Bainisteoir of Na Gaeil Aeracha LGFA team and Vice-Chairperson of the club said: “At the heart of our club, it’s all about having fun. Whether you sign up to get a little exercise, harness your competitive streak or make a few new friends, Na Gaeil Aeracha will make sure that it’s an enjoyable experience every step of the way.

“We want players of all levels, so if you’ve never touched a GAA ball or you’ve played your whole life, we are excited to welcome you.”

Na Gaeil Aeracha can accept new registrations unil June 1 for the LGFA (Ladies Gaelic Football) team, and March 31 for the Men’s GAA team. For more information, check out their Instagram and Twitter accounts.