LGBTQ+ participants needed for survey exploring mental health within the community in Ireland

Belong To has teamed up with Trinity College Dublin to conduct an in-depth survey into the mental health of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland.

The ‘Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland’ survey is being carried out by a team of researchers based at the School of Nursing & Midwifery, Trinity College and will be led by Professor Agnes Higgins.

The new survey is the first national study on LGBTQ+ mental health since the marriage referendum.

It follows on from the ‘The LGBTIreland Report’ published in 2016 which was released by the two organisations in partnership with GLEN (Gay and Lesbian Equality Network) revealing findings from a survey of 2,264 respondents carried out in 2014/15.

As well as capturing data on the mental health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, the new survey will also investigate public attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people to see what impact the referendum has had on societal change.

Calling all #LGBTQI+ people! Share your experiences of your mental health and wellbeing in Ireland! Take the Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland anonymous survey today ⬇️https://t.co/kofuL3BnSF@Belong_To @tcddublin #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/nuwqO0elce — Outhouse (@Outhouse_Dublin) October 17, 2022

CEO of Belong To, Moninne Griffith highlighted the importance of the new survey saying, “Ireland was lauded as a world-leader in LGBTQI+ rights in 2015 as the first country to approve marriage for same-sex couples by popular vote. With this new study, we will see how Ireland has changed since this time for members of the LGBTQI+ community and if we still deserve to hold this title.”

Professor Higgins also welcomed the new study and highlighted the importance of documenting these changes.

“It is eight years since we conducted the first national survey on the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQI+ people in Ireland,” she said.

“This research will repeat the survey to assess changes that have happened since this time, as well as asking new questions to inform policy, service provision, and legislation going forward.”

As well as capturing participants’ attitudes and concerns around their gender identity and sexual orientation, the survey also covers topics such as school bullying, body image, addiction, self-harm and suicide.

All data is captured completely anonymously and participants are invited to skip any categories that they may find distressing or triggering with an advanced content warning ahead of each new line of questioning.

The survey is available online until Monday, October 31 and is open to anyone over the age of 14 living in Ireland who identifies as LGBTQ+. To participate in the survey or to find out more go to http://www.beinglgbtqi.ie/.