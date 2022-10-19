Rihanna rumoured to make musical comeback for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After news broke that Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next year and that she has allegedly recorded new music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have been wondering if this is the beginning of her highly anticipated return to the industry.

It’s been six long years since the singer released new music, but apparently, we don’t have to wait much longer. This is because Rihanna has reportedly recorded two new songs for the upcoming Marvel movie.

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has been associated with the franchise, though. In 2020, fans were speculating whether or not queen RiRi would be cast in the film, but that, unfortunately, did not happen.

HITS Daily Double reported the news on Twitter, saying: “Considerable chatter says that Rihanna has recorded two songs to be included on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.”

Considerable chatter says that Rihanna has recorded two songs to be included on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. https://t.co/KsXduok4tE pic.twitter.com/LpkknfMYRp — HITS Daily Double (@HITSDD) October 17, 2022

Fans immediately erupted on Twitter, with one user listing all of the exciting projects the star is either rumoured or confirmed to be working on.

Rihanna

– doing Superbowl

– reportedly Black Panther soundtrack

-changed tik-tok pfp

– reportedly doing stadium tour in 2023

– savage x fenty show vol 4pic.twitter.com/KTD7LJRtSp — T (@TokoGa12) October 17, 2022

Rihanna has spent her time away from the music industry launching her highly successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. In addition to this, she has also developed and released her underwear line Savage x Fenty “made for every body”.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in the works for a few years now, with Michaela Coel recently announcing that her character in the movie will be queer.

In an interview with Vogue, the actor said that her character’s sexuality being part of the film is what drew her to the role. “That sold me on the role, the fact that my character’s queer,” she said.

Coel will be playing Aneka, who in the comics is queer and has a romance with another warrior named Ayo (who will be played by Florence Kasumba in the movie).

Michaela Coel’s character in ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ is queer and falls in love with Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — “their forbidden affair causes disruption in the ranks.” (Source: https://t.co/sTNpkoLcTV) pic.twitter.com/eJazYM85W5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 7, 2022

The actor believes that the LGBTQ+ storyline in the film is extremely important for Ghanaian audiences as the country is debating a bill that could “criminalise almost every aspect of LGBT+ life”.

She also stated, “That’s why it felt important for me to step in and do that role because I know just by my being Ghanaian, Ghanaians will come.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.