Best LGBTQ+ representation in animated shows

Over the years, many animated shows have increased their representation of LGBTQ+ characters for the better. From oldies to goodies, have a scroll through the list below to see the some of the best queer representations drawn up for our viewing.

Steven Universe – Ruby and Sapphire

Steven Universe has amazing depictions of, not only, female representation but also gender representation. Gems within the show do not adhere to gender roles and are Agender according to their creator. Ruby and Sapphire are fluid in their gender identity.

Adventure Time – Marceline and Princess Bubblegum

Adventure Time gives us the queer relationship of rebellious vampire Marceline and regal Princess Bubblegum.

Gravity Falls – Sheriff Blubs and Deputy Durland

These recurring characters on Disney’s Gravity Falls have finally given us the queer romance we have been waiting so long for. Check out some of GCN’s favorite Disney characters.

The Legend of Korra – Asami and Korra

Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra gives us the fantastic queer relationship between the main characters, Korra and Asami.

Spongebob Squarepants

In a tweet sent out during Pride month, Nickelodeon confirmed that our favourite underwater sponge was gay. We all have fond memories in our queer little hearts of this positive, fun-loving burger flipper, so to find out that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community is amazing.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Bojack Horseman – Todd

Todd within Bojack Horseman may be a lazy slacker who lives rent-free with Bojack but his coming out as asexual in an episode in season three is an important representation of asexuality in animation.

Rocko’s Modern Life – Rachel

Trans representation is few and far between in animated shows. Rocko’s Modern Life had a revival in 2019 by Netflix. In the new movie, we are introduced to Rachel Bighead in a huge leap for representation.

The Simpsons – Patty Bouvier

The Simpsons is not short of queer representation, with characters such as Waylon Smithers and Patty – Marge’s sister – who is very comfortable in her queerness.

Scooby-Doo – Velma

If your childhood was made up of solving mysteries alongside Mystery Inc. then you’ll be happy to hear the intelligent power-house that is Velma is lesbian.

Cowboy Bebop – Gren

Netflix has revealed that non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park will voice the character of Gren in the anime Cowboy Bebop.