LGBTQ+ talent shines at 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy awards saw LGBTQ+ talent slay as per usual in Las Vegas last night with TJ Osbourne winning a Grammy, Ben Platt performing and Lady Gaga winning yet another Grammy because she’s just THAT amazing.

One of the heartwarming wins of the night was when LGBTQ+ country music star TJ Osbourne won an award for his coming out song titled ‘Younger Me’. The singer delivered a powerful speech saying “I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting the award after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way”.

Let me tell you seeing an openly gay man win a #CMA award & the cameras not cut away when he kissed his date, is not something I thought I’d see in my lifetime. Happy to be proven wrong. Hell yes TJ Osborne!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CWxkuoQ1Me — Annette Miller (@trihardannette) November 11, 2021

TJ came out last year making him the first openly gay artist signed with a country music label “I never thought that I’d be able to do this professionally because of my sexuality”

The Grammys also saw Broadway sensation Ben Platt grace the red carpet with his long term boyfriend Noah Galvin. The couple both played the titular role of Dear Evan Hansen in the Tony-winning show making them even more iconic. The two shared a loving kiss as they posed for pictures together before the event.

Heart just skipped a beat seeing these adorable pics of Noah Galvin & Ben Platt on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/66ubWgyTBj — MTV (@MTV) April 3, 2022

Ben later performed alongside Cynthia Erivo and Rachel Zegler in a tribute to the legendary composer and songwriter, Stephen Sondheim who passed away earlier this year.

LGBTQ+ icon Lady Gaga received a well-deserved standing ovation after her performance of Cole Porter’s Love For Sale song. She dedicated the performance to her regular collaborator Tony Bennett “I love you, Tony, We miss you”

Hope your bowties are tied and your shoes are shined, @LadyGaga just turned this celebration into the swankiest black-tie affair. 🎇#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LujUKhf2Za — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

Some may say that it was a ‘Sign From Above’ that Gaga and Bennett later won the Grammy for Traditional Pop Vocal Album in honour of their Love for Sale album which was released in 2021.

Lil Nas X was one of the artists who was snubbed at the event last night. He was up for five nominations and unfortunately lost all of them. Don’t worry though, the LGBTQ+ singer had plenty of jokes to make afterwards including a tweet saying “can’t believe I lost all my Grammys. I am now no longer gay!”

can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay! — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

Before the ceremony, he told his fans “If I don’t leave with Grammys tomorrow I will be formally turning in my resignation letter to the illuminati” which made it even more iconic when he didn’t win… He even wrote a new song for his Instagram followers to hear called ‘I ain’t win no Grammy’. If that isn’t the best way to handle losing, then I don’t know what is!

Live snippet of @LilNasX next Hit Single “I ain’t win no Grammy (0-5)” pic.twitter.com/GVO3zKACEF — Saun (@Saunburner) April 4, 2022

Overall, the 2022 Grammy Awards were filled with gorgeous and memorable moments for LGBTQ+ talent! Congratulations to all the winners… and to Lil Nas X for being a good sport!