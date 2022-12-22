11 dazzling LGBTQ+ TV shows from 2022 you should binge-watch

Time off work due to the Christmas holidays means there’s time to binge some of those TV shows from 2022 with amazing LGBTQ+ characters that you’ve been wanting to watch for a while. Can’t think of where to start? Do not worry, we’re here to help.

Below is a list of some of the best LGBTQ+ TV shows that came out in 2022. Grab a blanket and a hot chocolate and let’s binge!

Heartbreak High

A distinctly Australian teen drama, Heartbreak High is an edgy but authentic series that has been praised for its commitment to diversity and inclusivity. With well-rounded non-binary, asexual, bisexual and neurodivergent characters, the show offers exactly the type of genuinely diverse representation we want to see on our TV.

First Kill

Maybe the “vampire hunter falls in love with a vampire” plot is something we’ve already seen too many times on screen, but what better way to keep it fresh than by making both of those characters lesbian? This sapphic supernatural soap is the perfect way to make your relaxed holiday nights that little bit spookier.

Conversation with Friends

After the wild success that Normal People had, it’s only natural that another of Sally Rooney’s best-sellers gets its own TV adaptation. This time its Conversation with Friends, which offers a great modern depiction of the protagonist’s bisexuality. “You make it sound like gay is the destination and bisexual is a stop on the way,” she tells another character in one of the episodes.

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself

This brutish but artful TV show is for those who don’t mind a bit – ok, a lot – of blood being thrown around and are looking for some witch-based fantasy drama. Among all the killings and blood spurting, there is also a beautiful exploration of teenage sexuality and queerness. And maybe a hint of polyamory?

Heartstopper

We cannot really have a discussion about LGBTQ+ TV shows that came out in 2022 and not mention Heartstopper, can we? Yes, it’s been talked about so much, but this absolutely adorable journey of self-discovery is everything we needed – or still need – as young queers. So no, we won’t shut up about it!

Sandman

With its dark materials and spectacular otherworldly landscapes, Sandman will offer lots of gothic delights to all fans of the genre. And the fact that some of the characters are incredibly queer only makes this Netflix original series all the more worth a watch.

Euphoria

Aired earlier this year, the second season of Euphoria did not disappoint in its in-depth representation of young queerness. The journey these spectacularly-dressed high schoolers embark on takes the viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions, exploring sex, drugs, trauma, love and friendship.

Young Royals

Speaking of second seasons that did not disappoint, have you watched Young Royals yet? Following the love story between Swedish Prince Wilhelm and his classmate Simon, the series offers a realistic representation of class and what it means to be pressured by society’s expectations. And if you’re tired of all those shows that present us with unrealistically teenage characters, Young Royals is here to bring some truth to your binge-watching.

A League of Their Own

Based on a 1992 movie of the same name, A League of Their Own follows the formation of an all-female professional baseball team on the backdrop of World Word 2. The co-leads Carson and Max hesitantly explore their sexuality while battling internalised homophobia and the racist and misogynist nature of the era. Want to know more about this stunning series? Check out our interview with actor Lea Robinson!

Interview with the vampire

AMC’s new televised adaptation sheds a whole new light on Anne Rice’s famous novel by making its protagonist a Black and gay vampire. With its critique of racial and relationship dynamics, this ends up being much more than just a vampire series. Prepare to sink your fangs in a spectacular blend of horror, sexuality and humour with this compelling reboot.

Queer as Folk

The 1999 British original series has become one of the classic LGBTQ+ TV shows, and the 2022 reboot is a worthy successor. With a much more diverse cast of characters that refuses to homogenise the queer community, this story follows the aftermath of a shooting at a queer club, giving a powerful insight into how everyone was impacted by the event.

We’ve come to the end of the list for now, but if you feel like this is not exhaustive, check out this article to find some more titles. And happy binging!