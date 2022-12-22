The hugely popular Australian Firefighters Calendar is back with even more gorgeous hunks to get you all hot and bothered. Best of all, they’ve got their shirts off for charity again, so if that doesn’t make you feel all warm and fuzzy, nothing will.

From its humble beginnings in 1993 supporting the Children’s Hospital Foundation’s research into childhood burns, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has grown to become a global phenomenon.

Now in its 30th year, these topless thirst-trapping firefighters have raised an incredible $3.4 million for various charities across Australia and this year they’re hoping to keep up this vital work.

This year they’ve selected seven worthy causes as recipients; the Australian Children’s Hospital Foundation, Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation burns units, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Mates For Mates, Royal Far West, and Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

In 2022, there are six different calendars to choose from. For the rugged outdoorsy look, there’s the ‘horse calendar’. Remember that photo of Vladimir Putin on horseback? Well, these are a bit like that only with more pecs and better tans!

If you’re looking for cuteness, there’s the ever-popular ‘cat calendar’ or ‘dog calendar’. Who could resist these adorable fur babies rubbing up against a ripped six-pack?

But if neither of those grabs your fancy fear not, there’s the ‘mixed animal calendar’. From alpacas to bunny rabbits, kid goats to ducks, this one caters to any animal enthusiast, and if you’re sick of the sight of all that fur, there’s even an echidna thrown in to prick your attention.

Of course, if animals really aren’t your thing, there are the ‘classic’ and the ‘demin’ calendars to choose from too. Twelve whole months of pure unadulterated topless joy, chiselled abs, bulging muscles and truly terrific tans.

So get set to have these hotties light your fire, because boys, don’t forget, these hunks are good with a hose.

If you want to wrap your hands around these hunks, you can order the Australian Firefighters Calendars here.