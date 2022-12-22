Sydney turns into a Rainbow City with spectacular displays for WorldPride

Sydney, Australia is undergoing big changes as it prepares to transform into an official Rainbow City for WorldPride 2023. The area is expecting to host over 500,000 attendees travelling from around the world to celebrate the occasion from February 17 to March 5.

WorldPride is held in a different location every year, and the group’s Chief Executive, Kate Wickett, says, “It is so exciting to see organisations of all kinds across Sydney – from public institutions to businesses – embrace WorldPride in such a positive way.”

The city is constructing beautiful LGBTQ+ artworks and rainbow monuments to celebrate, including some permanent fixtures that will remain after the festival is over. Check out some of the new installations that are being built in preparation for February 2023!

Pride Beacon in Pride Square

Bedford Square in Sydney is formally being renamed Pride Square, and the Pride Beacon will be the centrepiece of the square. It will be lit in the Progress Pride Flag colours beginning on February 11.

“45” Light Mural

The Gallery’s Dash footbridge mural will represent the 45 years of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival by animating the number “45” with neon lights and music. Every evening from 7pm to 9pm.

The 45’s will be written in the rainbow font ‘Gilbert’ which was created in honour of gay rights activist, Gilbert Baker, who created the rainbow flag.

Coogee Beach Rainbow Walkway

The lower steps of Coogee Beach were painted in 2021 for Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival, and the updated rainbow walkway will be revealed in February to become a permanent feature of Coogee Beach.

The Calyx at Royal Botanic Gardens

The entrance of the Botanic Gardens will include a massive rainbow made up of flowers representing every shade of the rainbow. The gardens are also installing a 50-metre abstract floral rainbow wall that is made from a variety of 18,000 colourful living plants from all over the world as part of the Garden’s Love Your Nature horticultural exhibition.

From February 17 to 26, the Botanic Gardens will also offer a special Pride edition of Fleur de Villes, a floral exhibition specifically created for WorldPride 2023.

Manly Mural

This standalone mural will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community as, “one great big colour jungle, a flock of birds that fly together and stay together in unity and equality”. The playful art will include glow paint so it is visible at night, and the designs will allude to some favourite queer anthems.

Sydney’s WorldPride festival will feature over 300 events. In addition to these official installations, large portions of the city’s historic centre will remain pedestrianised for the duration of the festival. Traffic will be replaced with vendors, outdoor dining, and a series of live performances.

If you happen to be in the city for New Year’s Eve, you can’t miss the special rainbow edition of the New Year’s Eve fireworks over the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Sydney Mayor Clover Moore predicts it will be their best New Year’s Eve display yet. She said, “As we ready to host WorldPride 2023, projections, coloured comets and pyrotechnic showers will turn the iconic Harbour Bridge into a spectacular rainbow.”