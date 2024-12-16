A look at LGBTQ+ visibility in the history of art

For years, homosexuality has been forbidden, even penalised. However, its presence and impact throughout history have been inevitable, especially in art. Artists have often found subtle ways to express their sexuality through their creations. This article highlights notable art pieces and influential artists who have shaped both the history of art and LGBTQ+ culture.

The Abduction of Ganymede

For centuries, the representation of homosexuality leaned on mythological stories, in which the characters maintained love relationships with people of the same sex.

Pedro Pablo Rubens is one of the many artists who depicted the myth of Ganymede—a young boy kidnapped by Jupiter, who transformed himself into an eagle to capture him. The narrative illustrates how the god sought out Ganymede to become his lover.

Access to artworks like these was historically reserved for the literate elite, with such pieces displayed in palaces and royal settings. This is because it was not permitted for everybody to look at these kinds of scenes, as they were considered to be too private.

The figure of San Sebastian

In addition to mythological stories, figures like San Sebastian have also taken on homosexual connotations over time. This Roman soldier, punished for attempting to convert Romans to Christianity, has become a gay icon and has numerous representations all over the world, many of which have been hailed by famous writers.

For instance, Oscar Wilde dedicated his first homoerotic poetry to an artwork of San Sebastian displayed at Palazzo Rosso in Genova.

Rosa Bonheur

Alongside ancient mythology and religious figures, painters themselves have played a crucial role in the advancement of queer representation. Rosa Bonheur, for example, is considered to be one of the pioneers of the LGBTQ+ movement.

She was recognised for her stunning animal paintings. In fact, she obtained permission from the police to wear trousers, enabling her to enter livestock fairs to observe the animals in detail to perfect her drawings.

Openly homosexual, Bonheur was suspected of having a relationship with Nathalie Micas. She defied societal norms by having short hair, smoking cigars, and rejecting the expectations placed upon women of her time.

Monica Briones

This young sculptor and artist was murdered on July 9, 1984, during the military dictatorship of Chile. Her case is considered to be the first documented lesbian-related hate crime in Chile.

To honour her memory, the day of her death is now recognised as Lesbian Visibility Day in the country.

Andy Warhol

Known as the father of Pop Art, Warhol was considered to be more than an artist. Metaphorically speaking, he was a philosopher, a visionary.

Other artists were reportedly bothered by him because they considered him to be “too gay” publicly. He would answer the criticism by saying he knew that already and that he wasn’t going to change.

These are just a few examples of how characters, stories, and artists have influenced LGBTQ+ culture and increased its visibility through the history of art. Today, it’s a pleasure to see how painters, sculptors, and writers can freely express their identities through their work. However, it is essential to remember those who began this journey and helped pave the way for others.