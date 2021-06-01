Limerick Institute of Technology celebrates beginning of Pride Month with incredible events

Limerick Institute of Technology is marking the beginning of Pride Month with a series of webinars and online events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane, and LIT Student Union President, Dylan Ryan, raised Pride flags on all five campuses.

As part of Pride Month, students and staff have been invited to participate in these events, including one hosted by Limerick Institute of Technology alumni, international rugby referee Joy Neville, and the LGBT+ Student Society who will discuss how to be an Ally to LGBTQ+ Community.

Professor Cunnane, speaking at the flag-raising ceremony, said, “Here at LIT we are committed to ensuring a culture of inclusivity, where diversity is celebrated and equality promoted. LIT strives to build an environment with mutual respect and dignity, free from harassment and bullying, for all our community.”

Marian Duggan, LIT Vice President for Academic Affairs, added, “We are committed to an inclusive environment in LIT and are delighted to recognise Pride this year. It is an important occasion allowing allies and community members to reflect on how to continue to support the LGBT+ community in LIT.”

On Monday, May 31, 2021, the Pride Flag was raised on all five LIT campuses by president of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane and LIT Student Union President Dylan Ryan marking the beginning of Pride Month this June. https://t.co/ficyxwd7i2 pic.twitter.com/feoyrNo7rk — LIT (@LimerickIT) June 1, 2021

Dr Carol Wrenn, LIT’s Equality Diversity and Inclusivity Manager, has been working closely with ShoutOut and four other higher education institutes, which include Mary Immaculate College, IT Carlow, Waterford IT, and St Patrick’s College Carlow, ahead of Pride Month on a pilot training programme for staff to help lead to the launch of a permanent resource for all staff.

“The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champions here in LIT have played an important role in participating in and providing feedback to this pilot initiative. We have also been working closely with our colleagues in AIT to develop a Gender Expression and Identity Policy as we move to becoming a technological university,” added Dr Wrenn.

Dr Vanessa Lacey from TENI and Patrick McElligott from GOSHH will share information on the support services available nationally and internationally to the LGBTQ+ community on June 3.

Other higher education institutes such as Dublin City University have also marked the beginning of Pride month with a flag-raising. In a statement on the DCU website, Deputy President of DCU and VP for Diversity and Equality, Anne Sinnott, said, “Pride is an important opportunity to celebrate the diversity that our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies bring to DCU and to acknowledge the challenges that some LGBTQ+ colleagues and students still encounter.”