Limerick Pride, The Outing Festival and QuareClare team up to bring EuroPride to the West of Ireland

Limerick Pride, The Outing Festival and QuareClare are hoping to bring EuroPride to the picturesque region of rural West Ireland in 2028.

The three organisations have teamed up for a partnership that aims at amplifying the voices and stories of LGBTQ+ individuals in an unprecedented fashion in the rural West of Ireland.

EuroPride is an International Pride festival held in a different European city every year. The week-long event includes an extravagant Pride parade and themed evening entertainment such as, a human rights conference, and an AIDS memorial vigil.

Since 1992, different cities across Europe have applied to be the host location, which attracts LGBTQ+ tourists from across the world. The festival location is ultimately determined by a majority vote three years prior to the event.

Limerick Pride is a volunteer-driven collective that was founded in 2001. It has grown significantly in the past twenty years with its annual Pride Parade beginning in 2007.

Limerick Pride Festival Director, Lisa Daly, acknowledged that EuroPride 2028 will mark the 35th anniversary of decriminalisation in Ireland, adding: “We wanted to spotlight and celebrate the power and resiliency of our community here in Ireland and Europe.”

QuareClare is dedicated to creating a welcoming network for LGBTQ+ individuals in County Clare and has rapidly evolved into a dynamic force supporting pride movements nationwide.

The Outing Festival is an internationally acclaimed queer matchmaking festival featuring art, music, and matchmaking. Speaking about the announcement, Festival Director and founder of The Outing, Eddie McGuinness, said, “Together, these organisations bring forth a compelling proposal to host EuroPride 2028, inviting friends from all corners of Europe to partake in an unparalleled celebration that transcends boundaries and celebrates the essence of being yourself.

Each of these organisations stands as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and inclusivity and together they aim to bring visibility to the LGBTQ+ community. Their collective application promises: “an immersive experience that celebrates the rich heritage, culture, and artistic brilliance that Ireland is renowned for and our human rights.”

This year EuroPride will be held in Malta from September 7-17 with the theme ‘Equality from the Heart’. In 2024, EuroPride will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece, and in 2025 EuroPride will take place in Lisbon, Portugal.

The 2026 host city will be announced in the coming months. If the application is successful, it will be the first time EuroPride is hosted in Ireland.