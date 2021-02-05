LINC launch Health Week to support queer women's physical and mental wellbeing

The fine folk at LINC, Ireland’s only community development organisation working exclusively for queer women, are all set to launch their Health Week on Monday February 8th, to support the community’s physical and metal wellbeing.

Expect five days of classes, conversations, tips, talks, and great advice to support you on your road to feeling better. So what has the LINC Health Week got in store? Let’s break it down day by day. And remember to contact LINC to register your interest!

Monday 8th

There’ll be an online launch of a collaborative research between LINC and Cervical Check Ireland which will look at the community’s experience of cervical screening. Then, running throughout the week, the Stridekick Community Challenge launches its virtual walking competition, with prizes for each of its three challenges. In the evening, the first of a six-week beginner-friendly online yoga class starts on Zoom.

Tuesday 9th

Mental Health Ireland will host the online class – Five Ways to Wellbeing During Tough Times. Register in advance for what’s bound to be of help to pretty much everyone.

Wednesday 10th

Struggling to stick to that New Year’s resolution, or looking to finally kick the habit? Wednesday evening will see the online support group We Can Quit, with women supporting women to stop smoking. It’s a 12-week programme, so they’ll be there as you make your way towards being nicotine free.

Want to know how to win a free fitbit with LINC? – https://t.co/c4HJ1a4EiT — LINC (@LINCwomen) February 4, 2021

Thursday 11th

Don’t miss the online workshop – Let’s Talk About Sex. Dr Caroline West will offer excellent advice on how to have a healthy relationship and more.

Friday 12th

The final day of LINC Health Week will see the winner of the Stridekick Community Challenge announced, before a fantastic Speed Friending online social event brings celebrations to a close. Get in touch with LINC for those all important Zoom details!

For more information, make sure to check out the LINC website.