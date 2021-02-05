9 LGBTQ+ titles to stream on Netflix this February

With Netflix receiving 26 nominations for this year’s GLAAD awards, it’s clear they’ve got tons of quality queer content to check out, so we’ve selected nine of the platform’s best LGBTQ+ titles to stream this February.

Let’s begin!

BONDiNG

With season two having just premiered, what better time to start watching this show? Bonding follows Tiff and Peter, the former being a university student who doubles as a dominatrix, and the latter being her comedic gay best friend. Tiff recruits Peter to be her assistant and we watch as they hilariously navigate interesting relationships – both personal and professional. Not only do we deep dive into the world of BDSM, but this comedy-drama is also queer as hell!

Boy Erased

Based on a true story, Boy Erased brings to light the troubling truth of life inside a conversion therapy camp. The star-studded cast of Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, and Troye Sivan provide extremely emotional performances as they tell the tale of Jared Eamons – a pastor’s son who is sent to a school to ‘cure’ him of being gay. However, it’s not all doom and gloom as this film also deals with themes such as family, love, and self-acceptance.

I Am Jonas

This French coming of age film switches between past and present events to depict the ongoing struggles of one man’s life. We see Jonas as his present-day destructive self, and flashes of his teenage closeted years, both combining to make an extremely gripping and heartbreaking story. Warning – if you’re not in the mood to cry your eyes out, maybe give this one a miss.

The Handmaiden

This incredibly thrilling, and slightly disturbing, movie is a must-see for all film fans. The South-Korean masterpiece will have you on the edge of your seat while following the tale of a crook, Sook-hee, who aims to help con a rich Japanese heiress out of her inheritance. Although a genius of her craft, not even Sook-hee could withstand falling in love with her mistress. Full of twists and turns, this psychological-thriller is nothing short of a rollercoaster. So buckle in, and be prepared for a ride to remember.

Crashing

Written and directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Crashing is a British six-part comedy series centering on the lives of a group of friends who are occupying a vacated hospital in order to save money on rent. If you couldn’t keep your eyes off Anthony’s sideburns in Bridgerton, then this one’s for you as Netflix star Jonathan Bailey portrays Sam, a sex-obsessed estate agent wrestling with his sexuality.

Your Name Engraved Herein

Set in 1987 after strict martial laws had been lifted in Taiwan, Your Name Engraved Herein follows two high school students in an all-boys boarding school exploring their friendship and deep love for one another. This honest and heartwrenching tale becomes all the more poignant when you realise that the film is an adaptation of director Patrick Liu’s memoirs. Your Name Engraved Herin is Taiwan’s all-time highest-grossing LGBTQ+ film and is a perfect one to add to your Netflix watch-list this February.

Dancing Queen

Drag artist Justin Johnson rose to fame as Alyssa Edwards on Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and then again on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. What you may not know, however, is that Johnson is also an accomplished choreographer and business owner. This docuseries goes behind-the-scenes into the performer’s Beyond Belief Dance Company where losing is never an option.

The Prom

When a high school student is forbidden from attending prom with her girlfriend, an unlikely group of Broadway flops decide to swoop in. What starts as a mission to take part in some good old-fashioned performative activism, turns into something much bigger. This witty star-studded musical is a perfect LGBTQ+ feel-good film to watch on Netflix this February.

Alex Strangelove

If you’re looking for something special to curl up to and watch this Valentine’s Day, Alex Strangelove may be the answer. Just as Alex plans to take the next step with his girlfriend Claire, he meets Elliot, a charming and openly gay student with a crush on the protagonist. Elliot makes him question everything and opens his mind to a whole new world of possibilities.