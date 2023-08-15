Man stabbed in London speaks out after homophobic attack

One of the two men who was stabbed outside a South London LGBTQ+ venue has spoken out in response to the homophobic attack. The victim shared an Instagram post on Monday, August 14, just a day after the incident took place at Two Brewers on Clapham High Street.

“Didnt know if i should really say anything… but i suppose it feels right to,” Aniello began.

“I’ve not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused,” he explained, adding that he was instead wondering how a person can believe it’s ok to attack anyone, and what can be done to change the perpetrator’s mindset.

Despite it all, Aniello continued: “What today has strengthened in me… more than ever before… is that I could never, and have never be prouder, happier, or more comforted, by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ family!!

“I would NEVER change it for the world… I am so lucky to have all my family and friends who have reached out just to check on me today. Love you all… all of you x,” he concluded.

The homophobic attack has caused great shock and concern for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan commenting on the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is abhorrent. There is no place for hate in London,” he wrote.

“It’s a huge relief the victims are out of hospital – my thoughts remain with them & their loved ones,” Khan added, also urging anyone with information to come forward.

In a separate post, the Mayor said the attack is “a tragic reminder of why we need Pride”.

“For those who stoke up and vilify LGBTQ+ people for your own agenda, you’re part of the problem too. Your culture war has real-life consequences,” he continued.

“Let me be clear: I will never quieten down my allyship. I’ll never stop fighting for the safety, rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community. I am committed to stamping out hate crime in our city.”

Metropolitan Police are currently investigating the incident, and have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses. In a statement published on Monday, August 14, authorities confirmed that they are treating the crime as a homophobic attack, and said they are actively trying to locate and arrest the suspect.

The assailant is reported to have approached the two men outside Two Brewers at around 10:15pm on the night of Sunday, August 13, where he stabbed them and ran away. Both victims, aged in their 20s and 30s, were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries before being discharged.